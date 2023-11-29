National Football League 'Hard Knocks' shows emotion behind Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips' Achilles injury Published Nov. 29, 2023 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The most recent episode of "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins" featured Jaelan Phillips' ascension as the third-year edge rusher recorded five sacks in the four games prior to Miami's Black Friday battle against the Jets. During warmups of that game, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Phillips that he was "about to be a household name after today."

Phillips continued his sack streak on one of the first plays of the fourth quarter, taking down Jets quarterback Tim Boyle. It gave Phillips 6.5 sacks on the season in just eight games, putting him well on-pace to break his career-high 8.5 sacks he recorded last season.

But 12 plays later on that same drive, Phillips went down on a pass rush. He immediately knew what his injury was.

"I think my Achilles popped," Phillips said while mic'd up. "It felt like someone f---ing shot me in my f---ing Achilles."

As McDaniel and the training staff arrived, Phillips' pain began to turn into sadness. He became emotional as he was placed on the cart, weeping into a towel as teammates tried to console him.

"Damn bro," Phillips said. "I was hooping, too."

Phillips rejoined the team in the locker room following the game, wearing a boot on the injured foot and using crutches. Several of his teammates and coaches greeted him with a hug. Dolphins legend Dan Marino, who works for the team as a special advisor, was among a group to console Phillips after the game. Marino, who tore his Achilles during his playing career, also shared a moment with Phillips' mom.

In a much more lighthearted moment of Tuesday's episode, the show shared a conversation McDaniel and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had with Jets owner Woody Johnson and coach Robert Saleh prior to Friday's game. McDaniel was mesmerized by Johnson's "Woody and The Jets" diamond chain.

"That is so my style. That is phenomenal. That is phenomenal. Put it in as an incentive in the contract," McDaniel said, turning to Ross.

The Dolphins owner replied that McDaniel will get one, "If you win a Super Bowl."

In the same discussion, McDaniel talked about a pair of injuries he suffered in the prior week's game against the Raiders when Las Vegas tight end Michael Mayer collided with him on the sideline.

"I got drilled last weekend," McDaniel said. "I got a bloody shoulder. It was the first play of the game. I thought the defender was going to hit the guy out of bounds and he missed. So he ran up on me, slips out, kicks me in the shoulder and elbowed me in my manhood. I had to act like it didn't hurt. It hurt like a motherf---er."

Other than Phillips' injury, the most memorable moment of the Dolphins' 34-13 win over the Jets came on the final play of the first half. Boyle's Hail Mary was intercepted by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland at the 1-yard line and he ran it back 99 yards for six to give Miami a 17-6 edge going into halftime.

McDaniel was so excited that he began taking off for the locker room before the extra point. He realized his mistake before reaching the tunnel, opting to stay and watch the kick from there.

"Javon, that was as cool of a play as I've been around," McDaniel told the locker room during halftime.

