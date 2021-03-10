National Football League The Green Bay Packers need to reload on offense, starting with running back Aaron Jones 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Packers are still jonesing for their big win.

Yet another season in Green Bay ended in disappointment, as the Packers were handed their second consecutive loss in the NFC Championship Game.

For the fourth time, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers came up just shy of reaching the Super Bowl, and at age 37, his window to win a second ring is likely closing.

With Rodgers coming off his second regular-season MVP campaign, is it time for the franchise to pony up for the talent needed to win a title?

Colin Cowherd says yes, even though Green Bay isn't known for acquiring or retaining weapons for its veteran signal-caller.

"The Packers are doing the opposite now of what wins titles ... The great teams now with no needs are adding more ... The Packers now, their culture is so safe and frugal ... Green Bay needs to loosen up ... That's winning."

The Packers are set to lose quite a few key pieces in the offseason, including center Corey Linsley, cornerback Kevin King, and running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

Green Bay hit the lottery with Jones, as he is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard-rushing season after the franchise selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Despite missing two games because of injury in 2020, Jones was fourth in the league in rushing yards (1,104) and yards on the ground per game (78.9). In 2019, he racked up 1,084 rushing yards while recording 19 total touchdowns.

Jones is among some elite company, as he is one of two players in NFL history to post at least 3,000 yards rushing (3,364) and 35 rushing touchdowns (37) with an average of at least 5 yards per carry (5.2) in his first four seasons.

The other? A player you might've heard of: Jim Brown.

The Packers decided not to use the franchise tag on Jones, so they have until Monday to sign him to a long-term deal before he enters unrestricted free agency.

Green Bay has reportedly offered Jones more than $9 million per year, but that isn't exactly the going rate for a top-tier running back, as Christian McCaffrey earns an average of $16 million annually and Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara each make $15 million.

According to Spotrac, Jones' market value is $14.6 million per year.

Nick Wright is confident the club will lock up its starting running back, and he also thinks the Packers will pick up Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to boost the offense.

"I'm not certain anyone is going to fill Aaron Jones' shoes with the Packers because I think Aaron Jones might be filling his own shoes with the Packers ... Odell Beckham Jr. is there for the taking. ... and that is a way to show Aaron Rodgers we are all-in on you for however much time you have left."

Odell's contract is fairly team-friendly, as the structure of his deal is favorable to Cleveland's cap hit, with $15.75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022 and 2023.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL and some recent history of average numbers, but his résumé includes 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven NFL seasons and 51 receiving touchdowns in just 82 games.

Currently, the Packers are over the salary cap by $9.6 million, according to OvertheCap, so general manager Brian Gutekunst has some work to do.

But like Wright, Gutekunst seems optimistic about adding some key pieces to the roster.

