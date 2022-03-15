Green Bay Packers Should Green Bay Packers keep their core together? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another year, another nearly identical roster for the Green Bay Packers.

That’s the prognosis from Green Bay’s early escapades this offseason, with the Packers restructuring contracts to keep their core together for at least one more season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a colossal three-year, $150 million deal on Tuesday and will now enter his 18th season in Wisconsin. De’Vondre Campbell and Allen Lazard each announced their returns to Lambeau this week as well.

However, on Tuesday, Colin Cowherd argued that the Packers’ playoff woes didn’t warrant mass re-signings and that "breaking up the band a bit" would be beneficial for the Packers.

"You couldn't win a playoff game, and you're bringing the band back and giving everybody raises. That's why Green Bay's not a Super Bowl team. … This band in Green Bay is clinging to old hits, needs a few new songs and shrunk Saturday night at The Apollo."

Should the Green Bay Packers explore a new path? The Packers are bringing the band back together, but Colin Cowherd argues that Green Bay should be open to breaking the band up a little after a disappointing finish to last season.

The Packers have enjoyed a remarkably consistent roster over the last five years, maintaining and developing much of their talent from the draft.

Rodgers, lead backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, and superstar receiver Davante Adams were all drafted by Green Bay, and the same players have led the Packers' passing, receiving and rushing attacks since 2018.

But after the Packers’ offense trudged across the Frozen Tundra in its playoff loss to San Francisco, Cowherd believes that adding new weapons to the Green Bay arsenal is vital.

"[Green Bay] couldn’t score a touchdown after its opening drive against the Niners," Cowherd said. "Got to go get more players, not make your quarterback richer."

The Packers are far from the only team looking to keep the band together. The Rams have looked into re-signing Odell Beckham Jr. and are hoping to retain Von Miller and Aaron Donald, while the Buccaneers are returning a healthy portion of their Super Bowl LIV championship team, including Tom Brady.

However, those were dominant, Super Bowl-winning teams. Conversely, the Packers are just 2-3 in playoff games under coach Matt LaFleur, and Cowherd believes the Green Bay players haven’t earned this level of loyalty from the Packers.

"Bring the band back when you win a Super Bowl," Cowherd said.

Rodgers’ massive, but back-loaded contract, provides a slight cap reprieve, but trying to finance stars like Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander could set up a salary cap apocalypse in Green Bay during the next few seasons.

In other words, next year appears to be now or never for Green Bay.

Get more from Green Bay Packers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.