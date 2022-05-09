National Football League
Giants release veteran cornerback James Bradberry
National Football League

Giants release veteran cornerback James Bradberry

1 hour ago

The New York Giants have released veteran cornerback James Bradberry.

A starter for the team the past two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Bradberry is a salary cap casualty. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit, so cutting him Monday will save about $10 million. The team can designate him a post-June 1 release and save another $1.5 million on the cap for 2022.

Bradberry was signed as a free agent two years ago after a solid four seasons in Carolina. He started 31 games the past two seasons and was particularly dependable in 2020 with his pass coverage. He had three interceptions that season.

Overall, he made 100 tackles, 80 solo, with four interceptions and 35 passes defensed. Bradberry recovered three fumbles for New York.

The Giants attempted to trade the 28-year-old Bradberry, but his salary was an obstacle they couldn’t overcome.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

