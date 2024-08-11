Giants first-round pick WR Malik Nabers tweaks ankle during training camp
The New York Giants returned to practice Sunday for the first time since their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions and welcomed back offensive lineman Evan Neal. However, first-round draft pick Malik Nabers left practice late with a possible minor sprain to his left ankle.
It was not clear how Nabers was hurt, but the No. 6 overall pick in the draft was examined by trainers on sideline. The LSU product took off his shoe and sock and later sat on a chest watching the end of the workout. He limped off the field after practice and the Giants announced the ankle diagnosis about an hour later.
Nabers has been the star of training camp, catching long passes from Daniel Jones while turning short ones into long runs. He wasn't available to the media who cover the team after the workout.
Coach Brian Daboll said before practiced he envisioned Jones will play Saturday when the Giants (1-0) face the Texans (1-0) in Houston in the second preseason game. The third-year coach said everything had to go well in practice for Jones to get his first game action since tearing an ACL against Las Vegas on Nov. 5. He had surgery around Thanksgiving.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
