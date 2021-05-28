National Football League NFL roster battles aren't as competitive as you think, but there are ways to win a spot 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

With the NFL officially in phase three of its offseason program and teams getting on the field for practices, competition for roster spots can begin in earnest.

How does the process work for players battling for the final roster spots?

It actually all starts back in free agency. But before I start discussing how players can earn that roster spot, it’s worth exploring how many roster spots are up for grabs.

One of the biggest misconceptions about roster battles is the amount of competition that is actually happening. There are 53 roster spots on a team, and before training camp begins, 43 to 47 of those have names written in Sharpie on the team depth chart.

You have all the players under big contracts or, at least, ones with some guaranteed money. Then there are the current draft picks, plus the previous two years of picks, whom the staff is hoping to develop. Barring injury, those guys are on the roster.

When a team uses resources, whether money and/or draft picks, it feels obligated to have those players on the roster. Otherwise, the front office look like fools for the transaction. Plus, there’s an ego factor of waiting to give players the chance to succeed because it makes you look smarter.

Understanding those parameters, there are only a handful of spots available once camp begins. Most of the spots are for backup roles, maybe even just for special teams. They tend to be the last offensive lineman, linebacker or cornerback.

Players often feel they have a real chance to compete for a starting role, but that’s more fantasy than reality. I found this out when I played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

Geoff Schwartz, blocking in a preseason game in 2013, quickly learned that he faced an uphill battle in trying to earn a starting spot with the Chiefs.

I signed a one-year, veteran backup deal, just above the minimum. When I got into camp, I wasn’t even given the opportunity to compete for a starting position, and I called my agent in frustration. He calmly explained that I signed a backup deal, and that’s how I was penciled ⁠— or Sharpie-d ⁠— into the depth chart. Nothing I did was going to change that.

That shows how difficult it can be to "win" a job or roster spot when a front office has its mind made up. But even with an uphill battle, there are ways to win that job.

Earning a roster spot in the NFL starts first and foremost with knowing what you’re doing on the field. Chances are if you’re in the offseason program or even into training camp, your physical abilities are good enough to play in the league. Of course, some players are more physically gifted than others, but by the time you’re in the door, a team has determined that you have a chance to hang around athletically.

How do you set yourself apart? Play fast and confident. That can happen only if you know not only what you’re doing but also what everybody else is supposed to be doing.

Whether it’s practice or a game, a position coach is not putting you on the field if you don’t know what you’re doing. First, they'll look foolish because they are supposed to coach you up, and secondly, they don't want to waste everyone’s time by giving reps to someone who’s clueless.

You can have mental errors, but they need to be limited. If you’re fighting for a roster spot, you don’t get boatloads of reps, so you need to make them count. When you learn more than just your assignment, you’re able to process plays more quickly. You play faster if you’re aware of your surroundings, and then the ability to flash on screen can occur. Even if you don’t finish the play, coaches can see that you know what you’re doing. They are more willing to work with players who can take coaching, understand what they are doing and not get anyone injured.

Learning a playbook can be difficult if you’re in a new offense. With limited time in the building and walk-through and practice reps cut down, you must make every single opportunity count. Walk-throughs must be crisp, as those are fantastic opportunities to get mental and physical reps without going full speed. Even then, players might need more time to learn. It can be awkward to admit you don’t know something, but it’s important to talk with your coaches and teammates to get help if you’re behind.

Chances are the veterans might have had the same questions at some point. Anything extra you can do to learn everything possible about your assignments is critical.

Taking care of your body and preparing for training camp ensures you will have the chance to compete for a roster spot. Whether it’s during the offseason program or preparing for camp, everything in your life should be geared toward maximum operation of your body.

Your body is your tool, and it would be wise to have it in peak condition heading into camp. That includes "prehab" and post-workout rehab or recovery. That means eating properly and making sure you’re fueling your body correctly. If you get bumps and bruises, take care of them immediately. Limit the alcohol and bad sugars. I understand it’s tough to cut that all out, but your body is your tool for success. You have to treat it right.

And lastly, quite simply, luck can be the biggest factor in determining if you make the team. A player ahead of you might get hurt. A player might change positions. A team might determine a draft pick isn’t worth keeping. And so on.

But you can make your own luck by playing your butt off when the opportunity arises for you to hit the field.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

