Fumbling & Rumbling In Week 8

We're almost halfway through the NFL season, and some of the trends are starting to take hold. (Sorry if you're reading that in New England, New York or Detroit.)

Let’s get into the Week 8 recap.

1. Did the Patriots win?

Nope.

No.

They did not.

In the fourth quarter with 31 seconds left, New England’s offense had already moved into range for a potential game-tying field goal. And Cam Newton fumbled the ball. And the Bills recovered said ball. And then the game was over and the Patriots had lost for the fourth time in a row, giving them a 2-5 record.

And now the Bills are gonna win the AFC East for the first time since 1995 when Jim Kelly was the quarterback and I was 6.

Can someone cue up "Glory Days"? Because watching the Patriots feels like listening to a Bruce Springsteen song. The team has gone from being the cool guy in high school who intimidates everyone — so everyone hates him while still admitting he’s cool — to the guy sitting at the bar telling you how he used to be the cool guy.

You know that guy, right? He’s like 10 Coors Lights in. He hasn’t washed the Super Bowl sweatshirt he’s wearing for a few weeks, and you can’t sit next to him because he’ll never stop talking? It’s sad for everyone who loves him.

But look, it’s important to note I’m not attending the “bash Cam” party because this is not all on him — the whole team is struggling. New England's best defenders are sitting the season out, and Cam hasn’t had very many dependable targets. It’s hard not to feel something for the guy as he sits on the bench, staring into the void of defeat after making a huge mistake despite his 54 yards rushing and a touchdown.

He came to New England to prove he could still be great, and to help Belichick prove he didn’t need Brady, and it isn’t working. However, the turnovers need to stop if the Pats are going to win another game. Even then, the season seems pretty lost.

Anyway — is this what you all wanted? Is this the best case scenario for everyone who has hated the Patriots for 20 years? Does this delight you? Does my misery fulfill you?

I hope you’re all happy.

2. Did Aaron Rodgers throw a "Hail Mary"?

He sure tried his best! But no. With Green Bay down 28-22 to Minnesota, it looked like we might get some vintage Rodgers magic. However, DJ Wonnum tracked him down and sacked him, forced a fumble, and the Vikings won.

There's another big reason why Minnesota claimed its first win at Lambeau Field since 2017, and that is because Dalvin Cook happened. It’s hard to decide what part of Cook’s game was most beautifully disrespectful: Doing a Lambeau leap? Scoring four touchdowns? Absolutely dunking on his fantasy opponents?

I can’t decide.

3. Did the Falcons blow a lead?

No! Even with owner Arthur Blank on the sideline, they somehow kept it together and beat the Panthers on Thursday night.

Not to brag, but an in-depth knowledge of the "Sesame Street" and "Muppets" canon occasionally comes in handy.

4. Who did blow a lead?

The Chargers. They lost 31-30 to the Broncos, becoming the first team in NFL history to blow leads of 16 or more points in three straight losses.

Are they the new Falcons?! Forget Falconing, the Chargers are Chargering. Or, wait ... Charging? My brain is broken.

5. Let’s check in on my large adult son, Joe Burrow.

I realize that isn’t a question, but I have very few questions about Joe. He was firing on all cylinders, and the Bengals stunned the Titans 31-20, handing formerly undefeated Tennessee its second loss in a row.

Can’t say I predicted the Bengals beating the Titans, but what isn't all that surprising is Stephen Gostkowski missed another field goal.

He has missed the most kicks in the NFL at this point, and while I’m all for many chances (since I usually need them), Gostkowski either forgot how to use his feet or he has a serious case of the yips. At a certain point you can’t just say, “He used to be one of the best kickers in the league” when he ... currently isn’t.

6. Are the Steelers the best team in the NFL?

Yes, they certainly look the part after a thrilling 28-24 victory at Baltimore.

7. What’s Tua’s record as a starter?

One and oh, baby!!!

After a rough start due to a fumble, Tua Tagovailoa rode his Dolphins defense to victory over the Rams. The offensive line protected the rookie QB well — Aaron Donald was the only player who could get through to him in the beginning of the game, and it’s impossible to stop Aaron Donald (that’s just physics), so we’ll let it slide.

On the other hand, maybe Jared Goff actually beat the Rams, because the Rams QB had four turnovers before the half.

More like Jared Off, am I right?

(Sorry.)

8. Do we need to worry about Lions fans?

I mean, I don’t know if we should worry about them, but they could certainly use our thoughts and prayers. The Lions lost to the Colts by 20 points, so the team is now 3-4, and I think Detroit needs a little more sympathy than they’re getting.

You’re a loyal bunch up there in Michigan, and I just want to shout that out.

9. Do the Niners have any of their starters left?

Very few. George Kittle and Jimmy G left the game Sunday, and the Seahawks beat the Niners 37-27 because DK Metcalf isn’t human and Russell Wilson has an unlimited arm. This was Wilson's fourth game this season with four passing touchdowns, breaking a tie with a record Dave Krieg set in 1985 for the most in a season in Seahawks history.

Wilson now has a league-leading 26 touchdown passes this season, and he has tied Tom Brady for the most wins by a quarterback in his first nine seasons with 101 victories.

Also, he has a very cute baby!

10. Did the Jets score any points against the Chiefs?

They did! Nine points. Which is more than I was expecting.

But the Chiefs still beat the Jets 35-9 and covered a 19.5 point spread, which is the funniest line I’ve ever heard of in pro football. It says something about the Jets that I’m surprised the Chief’s didn’t score more.

Are you a Jets fan? Wanna feel even sadder than you already do? Patrick Mahomes had five TD passes Sunday. The Jets have four TD passes all season.

I’m not good at math but that seems bad!

11. Did anyone punch anyone else in the head while wearing a helmet?

Yes.

Javon Wims decided to start his boxing career in the middle of the Saints game. He lost. And he was suspended for two games Monday.

12. What’s the deal with the NFC East trash fire?

Well, the Eagles and the Cowboys played on Sunday night, which was a matchup of the very inconsistent Carson Wentz against Dallas’s third-string QB, Ben Dinucci.

It was about as bad as you’d expect.

Have a great week, everyone!



