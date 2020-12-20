National Football League Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Christmas is less than a week away, the weather is getting colder, and NFL playoff berths are on the line in Week 15.

Can Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Chase Young and Washington stretch their winning streak to five by slowing down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Will Jalen Hurts continue his revival of the Eagles offense when Philly travels to the desert (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX) to face Kyler Murray's Cardinals, who need a win to keep pace in the NFC wild-card chase?

And will Drew Brees' return to the lineup after a month's absence be enough to help the Saints hand Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs only their second loss of the season?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and more – and tackle all your Week 15 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition, starting every Sunday at noon ET (with all lines via FOX Bet).

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

Schwartz is going against the Eagles on Sunday, while McIntyre likes the Patriots and Chiefs this week.

Each week, our experts attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, the last-minute injury news and even futures.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

