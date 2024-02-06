Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo reportedly working out deal to join Patriots' coaching staff

National Football League
Published Feb. 6, 2024

Former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is working out a deal to join the New England Patriots as a senior offensive assistant, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because it had yet to be finalized.

The 46-year-old McAdoo was the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule in 2022.

Joining the staff of new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo will reunite McAdoo with Alex Van Pelt, who was recently hired as New England's offensive coordinator. McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2012 and 2013 when Van Pelt was the running backs coach.

McAdoo was the Giants offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin from 2014-15 before being promoted to head coach in 2016. He went 11-6 in his first season, ending a four-year playoff drought.

But it fell apart the following season after a 2-10 start that included the mismanagement of the benching of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

McAdoo spent 2020 as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach and was a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

In New England, McAdoo will likely be called on to provide another veteran assistant around Van Pelt. He also could potentially help tutor a new quarterback should the Patriots move on from Mac Jones and draft a new one this spring.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

