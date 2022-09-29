Baltimore Ravens Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs offer different advice for Lamar Jackson 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is expanding his game while his contract expires — and a few former Ravens are in disagreement about his approach.

In his three complete seasons as the team's primary quarterback (2019-21), Jackson has emerged as the greatest rushing quarterback in league history, averaging 992.7 rushing yards and 5.3 rushing touchdowns per season.

However, given the backdrop of his contract situation, Hall of Famer and Ravens legend Ed Reed recently said that Jackson should be "smart" in regard to his playing style.

"He’s just got to be smart," Reed said to The Ringer's Kevin Clark. "I’m not telling him to play scared or anything because I don’t think he’s gonna do that. He hasn’t displayed that. But he has to be smart because it is a business and they will use that s*** against you whether you like it or not. You can think these people love you."

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs disagreed with Reed's take on Thursday's edition of "The Herd," saying that Jackson "can't play cautious."

"If you think you're going to get hurt, you're going to get hurt," Suggs said. "You can't play cautious — not in this game. You can't be gun-shy. [Jackson] got to play his game. Some of what Ed Reed did say was accurate. He does need to be smart. Don't go and try to take on linebackers when you don't have to. I think Lamar has done a good job of adjusting his game. He's not playing cautious."

Through three games this season, Jackson has totaled 749 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 119.0 quarterback rating, completing 63.6% of his passes. He has also rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

Baltimore offered Jackson a five-year, $250-plus million contract with $133 million guaranteed before Week 1, an offer he declined. And despite the noise surrounding Jackson's future, Suggs isn't expecting the quarterback to waver in his approach to the game.

"I don't think Lamar's got that kind of character to where he's going to be gun-shy and play cautious," Suggs said.

The Ravens are 2-1, good for second in the AFC North. They host the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday.

