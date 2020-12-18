New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Back On Brees-y Street

3 hours ago

After missing four weeks with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung, Drew Brees is set to return in Week 15 – and just in time for his New Orleans Saints.

Brees left the Saints' Week 10 victory over the 49ers with fractured ribs on his right side, only for doctors to find the quarterback also had sustained fractured ribs on his left side the previous week.

On Wednesday of this week, the team cleared the 41-year-old from IR, and on Friday morning, reports surfaced that Brees would start for the Saints on Sunday.

New Orleans went 3-1 in Brees' absence with Taysom Hill as the starter, but the offense averaged just 188 passing yards per game, good for 24th in the NFL over that stretch. Prior to Brees' injury, the Saints were in the top 10 in passing.

And New Orleans likely will need every bit of offense it can muster Sunday when the Saints take on the Kansas City Chiefs, as Speak For Yourself's Emmanuel Acho emphasized even before the news that Brees would start.

Speaking of that news, while NFL fans and pundits learned of the Saints' plans Friday, the team apparently knew all week long – but kept mum.

With Brees the presumed starter, New Orleans is now a 3-point underdog to the Chiefs, according to FOX Bet.

You can win $100,000 with your Week 15 picks by entering the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app for free. Download now at foxsuper6.com.

