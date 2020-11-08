National Football League
Brees, Saints Flatten Buccaneers

1 hour ago

Advantage: Drew Brees.

In every way, shape and form.

The New Orleans Saints put a beatdown on NFC South rival Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football. 

Here are the key takeaways from the Saints' crucial Week 9 victory over the Buccaneers:

1. Wow.

No football fan can say they expected that.

The Sunday night game was expected to be a thriller between two of the NFC's best squads, but it was essentially over midway through the second quarter – and definitely over by half.

New Orleans blitzed the Bucs out of the box, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and a 31-0 lead at half. 

The only debate that emerged after Sunday night was whether the Saints' offense or defense deserved more credit for the demolition – but the defense might have the slight edge.

Here is a recap of the Buccaneers first nine possessions: three and out, three and out, three and out, three and out, interception, turnover on downs, interception, turnover on downs and interception. 

It was a shockingly dominant performance by the NO defense, and a stunningly bad performance by the Bucs offense.

2. That Tampa Bay offense...

...looked nothing like its looked all season. 

Coming into Sunday, the Bucs were averaging 30.9 points per game, fourth most in the NFL. 

They finished the night scoring three – a field goal with 3:15 left in the game.

It was nearly the first time that Tampa Bay had been held scoreless since Week 15 of the 2012 season – a 41-0 loss to New Orleans.

First-year Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of the worst games of his career, completing 22 of 38 passes for 209 yards and three interceptions. 

It was only the ninth time in his career that he's thrown three or more interceptions, and the third time in his career he's thrown three or more picks and no touchdowns. 

In addition, Brees tossed four touchdowns on the night, wresting back the all-time passing touchdowns lead from Brady.

Brees now has 564 passing scores to 561 for Brady.

3. Good ol' Twitter

It never fails. 

Here are some of the best reactions to Sunday night's blowout. 

