Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to return in 2024, but timeline remains unclear

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make a return to the football field at some point in the 2024 season, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday.

It's the first time that McDaniel has explicitly stated there's an expectation for Tagovailoa to play again this season after he suffered a concussion in Week 2. However, McDaniel wouldn't divulge when the team is expecting Tagovailoa's return, adding that he's "not playing this week" against Indianapolis (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

"There's still information that he's seeking this week and as far as timelines go," McDaniel said. "I do expect to see him playing football in 2024, but where that is exactly, we'll let the process continue since we still have time before we can even entertain anything.

"We'll make sure that he's diligent this week and assess after that."

Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve shortly after suffering a concussion in Week 2 in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. The move immediately ruled him out for Miami's next four games, so he isn't eligible to return to practice after Week 7. The next game he can play in, if he's activated, is the Dolphins' Week 8 tilt against the Arizona Cardinals.

The concussion marked Tagovailoa's third since the 2022 season. He initially had a fencing response after his helmet collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a run in that game, sparking similar concerns to the concussions he suffered in 2022. He was able to walk off the field on his own power after the collision. Tagovailoa was expected to meet with multiple independent neurologists following the injury, McDaniel shared at the time.

The Dolphins' offense has suffered without Tagovailoa. They lost three games in a row before beating the New England Patriots in Week 5, 15-10, to improve to 2-3 ahead of their bye week. Miami ranks last in scoring (12 points per game).

Tagovailoa has statistically been among the league's best QBs since he started playing under McDaniel in 2022. He threw for 4,624 yards, 29 TDs and 14 interceptions in 2023, helping Miami reach the playoffs in each of the past two years.

