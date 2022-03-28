Green Bay Packers
Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

2 hours ago

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender.

And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.

Rodgers was rewarded for his brilliance with a new contract that is set to pay him $150.8 million over the next three seasons. Having arguably the best quarterback in the NFL locked up under contract should be reason enough for the Packers to sleep easy at night, right?

According to Colin Cowherd, it's not that simple. The loss of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders has him wary of whether the Packers can still realistically compete against the best of the best in the NFL.

"I'm all for drafting and developing, but I do believe the window is closed," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

"It is becoming a quarterback-wide receiver league. Wide receiver is exploding in importance. And this morning, the Green Bay Packers have, without question, the weakest wide receiving corps in the NFL."

Over the last three seasons, Adams is second in the NFL in receptions (321), receiving yards (3,924 yards) and receiving touchdowns (34). 

The loss of Adams alone would be tough to overcome, but the Packers have also seen Marquez Valdes-Scantling bolt in free agency to join the Kansas City Chiefs. Scantling was second on the Packers in receiving yards since 2019 with 1,572, while also tied for third in receiving touchdowns (11).

Over the last three years, the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chiefs have all featured at least one wide receiver who has made an All-Pro team, proving that the position is vital to team success in today's NFL landscape.

Having an elite quarterback solves a lot of problems in the NFL, but it doesn't solve all of them.

The Packers will enter 2022 with more question marks at key positions than they have in years past. 

That alone could prove to be an insurmountable hurdle for even Rodgers.

