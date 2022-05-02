Seattle Seahawks D.K. Metcalf talks contract extension on 'Club Shay Shay' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"Club Shay Shay" received a welcome appearance from one of the NFL's biggest (literally and figuratively speaking) skill players.

D.K. Metcalf certainly doesn't lack in the size department, and throughout his first few seasons as an NFL pass-catcher, he hasn't lacked in the stats department either.

Three seasons into his career, Metcalf already holds the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game (160), and smashed Seattle franchise records for yards in a rookie debut (89) as well as most yards in a season, with 1,303 in 2020. He also brought home second-team All-Pro, as well as Pro Bowl honors, for his showing that season.

But Metcalf still plays with a chip on his shoulder.

And with a contract year hurriedly approaching, the young star coming back off of offseason surgery, plus the departure of Hall-of-Fame QB Russell Wilson weighing heavily on his squad, Metcalf is eyeing perhaps the biggest season of his young career.

He discussed his mindset surrounding the new contract, as well as his outlook on the 2022 campaign with a new presence in the quarterback, with Shannon Sharpe.

"I'm not stressed over the [quarterback situation]," Metcalf told Sharpe.

"I've got my chips on Geno [Smith] and Drew Lock. I think Drew was in a situation at a young age where he was forced to do a lot. The environment [in Denver] didn't really suit him the best. I think him being in Seattle with Pete [Carroll] in a positive environment is going to help him get his confidence back. And Geno, with a shortened playbook, and not getting those first-team reps, did pretty well."

For Metcalf, his contractual situation is inevitably enmeshed in his mental purview as he prepares for the season. But he's doing his due diligence not to let it fluster him.

"It's all smiles right now," he said. "I know it's coming, it's just a matter of when. I can't stress over it, think about it too much because I'll drive myself crazy. I've just been enjoying life, this offseason, taking it a day at a time. I know it may sound cliché, but that's really how I'm living. I know my worth. I know the Seahawks aren't going to try to take my worth down."

He then let Sharpe in on a bite-sized portion of the dealings that had already taken place between Seattle and his agent.

"I will say we're going to get something done," he said with a smile. "I think I will be in Seattle for the next couple of years."

Metcalf couldn't have picked a more prime time for a fresh deal.

The market for premier performers at his position is at an all-time high, and hefty contracts have been doled out by the plenty for some of his fellow positional headliners. That list includes A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams, all of whom are raking in north of $20 million a year.

Carroll and Metcalf are seemingly in lockstep regarding an impending contract.

"It’s really important to us," the Seahawks coach said of Metcalf's extension. "We’ll kick it into [GM] John [Schneider’s] court here in the weeks to come after the draft. We’re really communicating great and D.K., we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward. Hopefully, this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us."

