Did Tom Brady retire from the NFL too soon?

The bombshell landed Saturday and was officially confirmed Tuesday: Tom Brady is planning to retire from the NFL.

Most quarterbacks don't have the skill or longevity to play into their 40s, so in that regard, it made perfect sense for Brady to walk away at the age of 44.

But by all measurements, Brady did still have all the ingredients to continue as a top-notch NFL player. In fact, the QB led the league in passing yards (a career-high 5,316), touchdown passes (43) and passing yards per game (312.7) in 2021. He could very well win his fourth MVP or, at worst, finish second to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And that's why the whole thing puzzled Skip Bayless.

"I love you, man. Why’d you quit prematurely?" Bayless asked on his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show."

"I'm here to tell you, I just can't get used to it. I can't wrap my head around it. I get it, but I don't get it," he said. "He's 100 percent healthy. He just played arguably the best season he has ever played, albeit at 44 years of age."

Bayless wondered how a competitive person still at the height of his powers could be content to walk away from the sport he loves.

"I don't think he's gonna be happy. … Whatever is in his brain, I can't fathom. Whatever he decided to do, I'm all-in for. I just believe that it's a waste that he won't be playing football next year because I just believed he'd go in and win an eighth Super Bowl — or a ninth or a 10th. I thought he was gonna play until he was 50."

Bayless did, however, have an inkling that it was going to happen. Days before the news broke, a source texted him, saying, "We will be pleasantly surprised if Tom plays next year."

When Bayless responded to clarify, the source replied with more emphasis, "No, scratch that. We'd be pleasantly shocked."

And so the career of the man widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time comes to a close. As stunning as the decision was for Bayless, a big part of him found peace with the development.

"I must admit to you, I am hugely relieved that it's finally over," he said.

