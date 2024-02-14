National Football League Derrick Henry's next team odds: Ravens, Eagles, Cowboys lead the way Published Feb. 14, 2024 8:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Running back Derrick Henry has run for 9,502 yards in his eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Vrabel was Henry's head coach for the past six seasons but was fired in January.

The Titans hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to replace Vrabel, and Callahan is viewed as more of a passing game-focused coach than Vrabel.

Will he wear a different uniform when he hits the 10,000-yard milestone?

Henry, 30, is set to become a free agent in March, so bettors are looking at the odds to see which team he will suit up for next season.

"This is the first time I've been a free agent, so we'll see what happens," Henry said during Pro Bowl week.

Here are the odds for which team Henry will play for this season per DraftKings Sportsbook.

DERRICK HENRY'S NEXT TEAM ODDS *

Ravens: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Eagles: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Cowboys: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Texans: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Chargers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Packers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Titans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Dolphins: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Vikings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bears: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bengals: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bills: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chiefs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Raiders: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Commanders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Panthers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Patriots: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Rams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Giants: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Steelers: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Broncos: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Browns: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Buccaneers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Cardinals: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Jaguars: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Jets: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Colts: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Falcons: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

49ers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Lions: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Saints: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Seahawks: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 2/14/2024

The Ravens are the current favorites to sign Henry at +200.

The Eagles (+500) and Cowboys (+550) come in second and third on the betting board.

Former Baltimore linebacker Bart Scott, now an NFL analyst, has said Henry would be a great fit for the Ravens.

Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey said last season on a podcast that Henry was "85%" likely to get traded to Baltimore prior to the trade deadline.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, was voted first-team All-Pro after rushing for a franchise-record 2,027 yards in 2020.

He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2019 (1,540) and '20.

