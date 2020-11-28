National Football League Who's Playing QB For The Broncos? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are set for a Week 12 matchup in Denver, but there's a quarterback controvery brewing – sort of.

More precisely, the Broncos haven't yet officially named a starting quarterback for the game, because they don't have a quarterback available to play.

All three quarterbacks on the roster – Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and practice squad quarterback Blake Bortles – have been ruled ineligible due to contact tracing for COVID-19. And that means the Broncos will have to be unconventional with their approach on Sunday.

So, who will take the snaps? Hall of Famer John Elway?

A free agent signed overnight, such as former Ohio State signal-caller Cardale Jones?

Von Miller, perhaps, despite the fact the eight-time Pro Bowler is recovering from ankle surgery?

Possibly the Broncos' 2020 first round pick, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?

Well, no, Jeudy isn't likely to see snaps at quarterback – and neither is Elway, Jones or Miller.

But another receiver on the roster reportedly will: Kendall Hinton.

Hinton last played quarterback at Wake Forest in 2018 before switching to wide receiver in 2019, the position he currently plays for the Broncos.

And with Denver facing the Saints and backup QB Taysom Hill, there's actually a statistical quirk that points slightly in the Broncos' favor headed into Sunday.

All eyes might not have been on this game before this news broke, but they certainly will be now. As you might imagine, Sunday will mark a historic occasion – the first time a non-QB started for an NFL team since 1965.

That probably doesn't bode well for Denver, of course. The Saints were six-point favorites on Thursday, according to FOX Bet.

When news of the Broncos' quarterback situation broke Saturday, that line moved almost immediately to New Orleans -14 (with a total over/under of 36.5) before coming off the board, at least for now.

Either way, Denver's situation had Twitter asking an age old question ...

And our own Geoff Schwartz provided the only real answer.

The Broncos and Saints kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX. Chances are, you'll want to tune in.

