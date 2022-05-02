Denver Broncos Are Denver Broncos most improved team in the NFL? 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, rosters are officially starting to take shape heading into next season.

And there's one team in particular that appears to be clicking on all cylinders.

On Monday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why he believes the Denver Broncos won the NFL offseason, pointing to the fact that Denver is a perfect example of how to rebuild a franchise in one year.

"The Denver Broncos crushed it," he said. "Forget the fact that they went from Drew Lock to Russell Wilson at quarterback. How about the fact that they added Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones on the defensive line? They have totally rebuilt their defensive line to put pressure on quarterbacks. And then their third-round pick, Greg Dulcich, is a tight end from UCLA who replaced Noah Fant, who they traded to Seattle. … That to me is the best upgrade of any team."

Why the Broncos won the NFL offseason Colin Cowherd believes the Denver Broncos have not only had the best offseason, but that it makes them a Super Bowl contender for the next several years.

"The Broncos have it all: offensive coach, star quarterback, big-time pass rush, nice weapons and one high-end corner," Cowherd continued. "The only weakness for Denver … is linebacker, and that was the [Los Angeles] Rams' weakness last year.

"Denver should be a Super Bowl favorite — or a near favorite — for the next several years."

The Broncos acquired Wilson in one of the biggest trades in NFL history, which included sending Lock, Fant, Shelby Harris and a few 2022 and 2023 draft picks to Seattle for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

The veteran QB has tossed touchdowns at a nearly unmatched clip since entering the league in 2012, amassing 317 TDs (including the playoffs) over a decade. That number is second to only Peyton Manning (327).

He's also one of just four quarterbacks with a career QB rating higher than 100 through his first 10 seasons.

Before a finger injury derailed his 2021 campaign, Wilson led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6) TD-INT ratio (10-1) and passer rating (125.3). Wilson finished last season with 3,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns on a 64.8% completion rate, while throwing just six interceptions. His total passer rating was 103.1.

Denver also added former Cowboys edge Gregory and ex-49ers tackle Jones to beef up its defense.

Gregory had six sacks, 19 tackles (15 solo) and 17 QB hits for Dallas last season, while Jones started in all 17 games for San Francisco in 2021 and boasted 56 tackles (40 solo) and two forced fumbles.

The Broncos picked up Dulcich, a walk-on wide receiver turned tight end, at No. 80 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old started in all 12 games for the Bruins in 2021. He had a career-high 42 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns last season, and his 17.3 yards per catch average ranked third among the nation's tight ends.

He boasts an 83.2 receiving grade since 2020, second among Pac-12 tight ends, per PPF.

With all these new additions, it is easy to see why Cowherd is so confident in the Broncos' ability to be a top team in the league this season, but Wilson & Co. will certainly have their work cut out of them if they plan to make it all the way to Super Bowl LVII.

The Broncos haven't made it to the postseason since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50.

Since then, Denver hasn't had a winning season or appeared in the playoffs. The Broncos finished 7-10 last season under Vic Fangio, fourth in the AFC West.

Wilson certainly has the potential to change Denver's trajectory, having carried his former Seahawks team to the postseason 10 out of his 12 career seasons.

Add that to the fact that the Broncos brought in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett on a four-year contract in January, along with a new offensive (Justin Outten) and defensive coordinator (Ejiro Evero).

Get more from Denver Broncos Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.