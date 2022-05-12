Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested in domestic violence case

Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver and was being held at the Arapahoe County Jail, which is next to the team’s training complex.

Jeudy, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown called a news conference for Thursday evening to discuss the case.

Here’s what was known ahead of that news conference:

Jeudy was arrested around midday during a "call for service," sheriff’s spokesman deputy John Bartmann said.

The report on the incident that led to Jeudy’s arrest could not be released Thursday because the case was still under investigation, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Ginger Delgado. 

Delgado said domestic violence enhancers are added to cases when the victim is someone who either had or has an intimate relationship with a defendant. Because of the domestic violence enhancer, Jeudy couldn’t be released on bond until appearing before a judge, she said.

Messages were left for Jeudy’s representatives, and the team issued a statement saying it was "in the process of gathering more information."

Jeudy, 23, was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but has largely been a disappointment in the pros.

He had a propensity for drops his rookie year when he caught 52 passes out of 113 targets for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained a high ankle sprain in the 2021 opener and finished with just 38 catches for 467 yards and zero touchdowns last year.

"There are things you can control and things you can’t control. Those first two years are gone now, so I’m just focused on this year," Jeudy said last week during a break in the Broncos’ offseason training program.

Jeudy also spoke about the recent birth of his second daughter and said he was aiming for a bounce-back season this year under new coach Nathaniel Hackett and newly acquired QB Russell Wilson.

Reporting by Associated Press.

