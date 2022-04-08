Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold unbothered by Panthers' quarterback pursuit 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's happening again to Sam Darnold.

After compiling a lowly 13-25 record, and completing just 59.8% of his passes through three seasons with the Jets, New York dumped Darnold off to the Carolina Panthers ahead of last season.

Then a disappointing 5-12 campaign with the Panthers left Darnold in a similar situation just a year later, as the Panthers confirmed in March that they were leaving the QB1 slot open.

Speaking on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast Wednesday, however, Darnold revealed that he has no worries about the Panthers pursuing other quarterbacks and takes solace in his own abilities under center.

"It's truly whatever happens, happens, because at the end of the day it's out of my control, and I know that," Darnold said. "I have enough security in myself where I can say, 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I've proved it.'"

Carolina was heavily implicated with controversial star Deshaun Watson this offseason and is seen as the likely landing spot for the NFL Draft's top quarterback with the sixth overall pick. The Panthers have attended the Pro Day's of Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral, and PFF reported that Willis is the fan-favorite selection for the Panthers.

However, general manager Scott Fitterer concluded his round of quarterback visits by announcing that Darnold is still "in the lead" to start in blue and gray next season.

Darnold has been focused on learning new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's offensive system, bothered only by the heavy-handed insults he has received under center in Charlotte and the Big Apple.

"The part that pisses me is off is when people judge my game, like how I'm playing," he said. "What if I was like, 'The house you just worked on, piece of s---. You're so bad at tiling. You should really go get another job. Really think about your profession.' Sometimes you want to say stuff like that, but you can't."

Darnold was selected by the Jets with the third overall pick in 2017, showing initial signs of progress by finishing the 2018 season 7-6 as a starter while tossing 19 touchdowns and eclipsing 3,000 yards for the first time. But the Jets regressed back to 2-14 the following season, prompting Darnold's trade to Carolina where he started just as brightly.

The fourth-year gunslinger told the Jets they "made a mistake" offloading him, and Darnold initially appeared correct, as the Panthers started 3-0 with Darnold under center last season and looked poised to become one of the NFL's surprise stories. However, Darnold would win just one of his remaining seven games as the starter while missing significant time with a shoulder injury.

So despite taking "a little shot to the ego" this offseason, Darnold will enter training camp this offseason that the best, injury-free version of himself is a winning quarterback.

"I’m just trying to learn coach McAdoo’s system and that’s where I’m at," Darnold said. "At the end of the day, it's not my call. If they don't think I'm the guy, it is what it is."

