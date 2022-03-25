National Football League Daniel Sorensen signs one-year deal with Saints 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another day, another starter has left the Kansas City Chiefs.

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and appearing to have no interest in keeping free-agent starting safety Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs are now also losing veteran safety Daniel Sorensen.

The eight-year veteran is signing a one-year deal to head to the NFC South and join the New Orleans Saints.

Sorensen had spent all eight of his years in the NFL with the Chiefs, becoming a full-time starter in their secondary in his second season. He served as a key member of a team that has reached the postseason in each of the last seven seasons.

He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, while starting in another in 2021.

2021 was a rough season for Sorensen, though, as he recorded 51 total tackles and 40 solo tackles without any forced fumbles. It was a step back from the career year he had in 2020, when he recorded 91 total tackles, 68 solo tackles and two forced fumbles — all career-highs.

Now, he will get a chance to join one of the NFL's best defenses in New Orleans and play alongside Pro Bowl and All-Pro talents in Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis.

