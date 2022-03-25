National Football League
Daniel Sorensen signs one-year deal with Saints Daniel Sorensen signs one-year deal with Saints
National Football League

Daniel Sorensen signs one-year deal with Saints

2 hours ago

Another day, another starter has left the Kansas City Chiefs.

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and appearing to have no interest in keeping free-agent starting safety Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs are now also losing veteran safety Daniel Sorensen.

The eight-year veteran is signing a one-year deal to head to the NFC South and join the New Orleans Saints.

Sorensen had spent all eight of his years in the NFL with the Chiefs, becoming a full-time starter in their secondary in his second season. He served as a key member of a team that has reached the postseason in each of the last seven seasons.

He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, while starting in another in 2021.

2021 was a rough season for Sorensen, though, as he recorded 51 total tackles and 40 solo tackles without any forced fumbles. It was a step back from the career year he had in 2020, when he recorded 91 total tackles, 68 solo tackles and two forced fumbles — all career-highs.

Now, he will get a chance to join one of the NFL's best defenses in New Orleans and play alongside Pro Bowl and All-Pro talents in Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Kyler Murray: 'I'm not too worried about my future as a Cardinal'
National Football League

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

3 mins ago
Minnesota Vikings sign former Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan
Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings sign former Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan

1 hour ago
Is Baker Mayfield's best option to back up Tom Brady with Bucs?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Is Baker Mayfield's best option to back up Tom Brady with Bucs?

2 hours ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson breaks silence on accusations
National Football League

Browns QB Deshaun Watson breaks silence on accusations

3 hours ago
How Cincinnati Bengals fixed their biggest weakness
National Football League

How Cincinnati Bengals fixed their biggest weakness

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes