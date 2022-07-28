National Football League
Dallas Cowboys sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

4 hours ago

By David Helman
FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys Writer

OXNARD, Calif. — With an uninspiring list of available free agents in the NFL ranks, the Dallas Cowboys got creative to fill their obvious receiver need. 

Maybe the addition of USFL standout KaVontae Turpin shouldn't have been surprising. He did play college football down the highway from the Cowboys' facility at TCU, and he was just named MVP of the USFL's inaugural season. 

KaVontae Turpin's season highlights

New Jersey Generals playmaker KaVontae Turpin put together quite the highlight reel as he was named USFL MVP in 2022.

That said, this wasn't a name that was floating around for much of the past few months, as outside speculation swirled that the Cowboys hadn't done enough to restock a receiver corps that lost both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this spring. 

The wait won't be long to see how much Turpin can help. He should be at camp and participating as quickly as Thursday, and there will be reps to go around with both Michael Gallup and undrafted rookie Dontario Drummond sitting out with injuries. 

Turpin did a bit of everything for the New Jersey Generals during the USFL's inaugural season. His 540 receiving yards across 10 games led the league, and his four receiving touchdowns were tops on the roster. 

The speedster also showcased some ability as a runner, carrying the rock 23 times for 129 yards and a score. 

Most interesting might be his ability as a returner. The Cowboys are a bit light on options for a punt returner. Again, they lost one of their primary return men in Wilson, and CeeDee Lamb has graduated into the No. 1 receiver role — meaning the coaching staff might be a bit more reluctant to use him on special teams. 

Turpin takes it to the house

KaVontae Turpin returns a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in the USFL playoffs.

Maybe Turpin can help with that. He returned 12 punts for the Generals this season, averaging a nifty 15.3 yards per attempt and scoring another touchdown. 

He is a bit on the small side compared to recent Cowboys wideouts. Back during his NFL draft cycle, he measured at just shy of 5-foot-9 and 158 pounds. 

His size obviously didn't stop him from excelling in the USFL. Now, there's an opportunity at the highest level. The Cowboys will be hoping he makes the most of it.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports, providing insight and analysis on the NFL’s most visible franchise. Prior to joining FOX, David spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website, DallasCowboys.com. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State.

