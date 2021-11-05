National Football League Dallas Cowboys' defense has become a strength under Dan Quinn 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Matt Mosley

Special to FOX Sports

For the Dallas Cowboys to become Super Bowl contenders in 2021, they needed one man to fail spectacularly at his job.

It turns out that the Atlanta Falcons' decision to fire head coach Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start last October provided Dallas with the missing piece to the puzzle.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to fire his mentor, Mike Nolan, following one of the most embarrassing defensive performances in franchise history. The 2020 defense set several dubious records en route to allowing a staggering amount of rushing yards (31st in the NFL). The Cowboys needed Quinn’s credibility as a defensive strategist even more than he needed them.

The results have been astounding. Quinn has taken the weakest link of this franchise and made it a strength.

The Cowboys are on a six-game winning streak, and one of the main reasons is their upstart defense. The unit allowed only one third-down conversion in a victory at Minnesota, prompting Troy Aikman to say, "This defense is better than what they get credit for."

Fill-in quarterback Cooper Rush understandably received most of the attention following the Cowboys’ 20-16 victory over the Vikings, but the defense won the game. It was the best all-around performance of the McCarthy era.

I can assure you that Mike Zimmer, a man who remains close to Jerry Jones, thought it was a game the Vikings had to win. For the Cowboys, it was a calculated risk to rest Dak Prescott’s strained calf and hope for the best. It was the type of game I’ve seen Dallas lose many times throughout the years.

The Cowboys ramped up the degree of difficulty late in the game, with three personal-foul penalties that all but handed the Vikings a touchdown. But defensive end Randy Gregory blew up a first-and-goal run by Dalvin Cook from the 4-yard line. Then Gregory and Tarell Basham forced Cousins into a quick throw to the flat that had no chance. On third-and-goal from the 11, Gregory and Basham once again forced Cousins into a rushed throw to Adam Thielen on a crossing route.

The Vikings were forced to settle for a field goal, which allowed Rush and Amari Cooper to work their magic on the game-winning drive.

Cowboys fans are still leery of McCarthy due to his repeated blunders in game management. And it’s difficult to know who exactly initiated the decision to hire Quinn because Jones takes up so much air space in this organization. But the game plan Sunday night was a masterpiece.

Quinn broke his tendency of tight man-to-man coverage and repeatedly dropped into zone schemes. As noted by ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, Quinn decided to let safety Jayron Kearse wear the speaker in his helmet and relay the calls. That decision took some pressure off first-round rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who played his best game of the season with 11 tackles (10 solo), four of which were behind the line of scrimmage.



Parsons, a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, wrecked the Vikings’ offense. He has a combination of speed and power that allows him to overwhelm blockers.

"There’s not a lot of guys who are 250 pounds and can run a 4.3," Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott told reporters Wednesday. "I feel bad for running backs that have to block him. The O-linemen can’t really do anything with him. He’s definitely a problem. I’m glad he’s on my team."

The Vikings were a hideous 1-for-13 on third down, which kept them in punt formation. They were unable to establish a running game with Cook, which contributed to their paltry 278 yards of total offense. Kearse, a former seventh-round pick by the Vikings, was in the middle of everything.

"It’s a testament to the trust that they have in me, the leader they believe I am," Kearse told reporters Wednesday. "I’m just trying to continue to prove them right and keep building a foundation of leadership, a guy that can be counted on. This is probably the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been in the league."

Quinn's schemes seemed to confuse Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins throughout the game. Twice, the Cowboys rushed two defenders and dropped everyone else into coverage. Cousins had nowhere to go with the ball. He was sacked only once, but he was constantly under duress.

In the absence of DeMarcus Lawrence, Gregory has emerged as the team’s top pass-rusher. He has the ability to loop around on stunts or use his speed from a standing position. He had two of those late penalties against the Vikings, but it only served to light a fire under him. He has five sacks, seven quarterback hits and 17 QB hurries on the season.

Gregory, Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs are the stars of this defense. Diggs, who already has seven interceptions, is a midseason leader in the race for Defensive Player of the Year. The Cowboys haven’t had anyone close to him since Deion Sanders.

Diggs isn’t nearly as fast as Sanders, but he has remarkable instincts that allow him to make plays on the ball. He wasn’t at his best Sunday, in part because the Cowboys were playing so much zone. Teams can run a player such as Thielen on a crossing route to get some separation from Diggs. The Cowboys' corner is best at jumping out routes or tracking down deep balls.

Lawrence will soon return to a defense that has performed well without him. Neville Gallimore was considered the team’s best defensive tackle heading into training camp, but in his absence, rookie Osa Odighizuwa has played brilliantly.



Defensive ends Chauncey Golston (rookie) and Dorance Armstrong have also made strong contributions and are one reason the Cowboys didn’t feel compelled to make any trades at the deadline. The team will soon have more depth on the defensive line than it has had in years.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Quinn have made such an impact that they might both be head-coaching candidates after the season. Even local college power TCU reportedly has interest in Moore after parting ways with Gary Patterson. McCarthy has assembled one of the top coaching staffs in the NFL, and Jerry and Stephen Jones are giving him much of the credit for how well the staff is doing.

With 14 takeaways, Dallas has one of the most opportunistic defenses in the NFL, but last Sunday, the Cowboys won a game in which they caused zero turnovers. That's a great sign for them.

This defense is capable of carrying the team at times. And that in itself seems like a miracle compared to last season.

All hail the mighty Quinn.

Matt Mosley has covered the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News, ESPN, FOX Sports and Texas Monthly Magazine. He also co-hosted afternoon-drive radio in Dallas for 10 years and is now heard on ESPN Central Texas, home of his alma mater, Baylor. He makes regular appearances on "The Herd" on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio.

