Why the Dallas Cowboys being boring is great news for Dak Prescott & Co.

Are the Dallas Cowboys turning a corner?

Normally, "America's Team" is the source of plenty of drama and flashy characters, which is likely why HBO tapped the Cowboys to be the focus of the latest season of the "Hard Knocks" series.

There have been plenty of drama-filled headlines to emerge from Cowboys training camp in years past, as Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram documented on July 28.

However, during Tuesday's viewing of the second episode of "Hard Knocks," Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" noticed himself doing something unusual.

"I was watching ‘Hard Knocks,’" Cowherd said. "And then the Dodgers played the Pirates, and I found myself flipping back and forth because ‘Hard Knocks’ was boring."

The Cowboys? Boring?

Indeed, Cowherd reiterated, then explained why being boring is a great thing for the Cowboys.

"You're a boring team," Cowherd said. "… I watch the Cowboys now and Dak [Prescott]'s a grown-up and Amari Cooper's a grown-up and Demarcus Lawrence – I watched the show – looks like a grown-up."

Even Ezekiel Elliott, often a lightning rod for antics, has shown more maturity, Cowherd said. Although, Elliott's enthusiastic personality hasn't been completely stripped away.

To Cowherd, a boring team is a successful team. He mentioned Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs dynasty, which won five NBA championships, and Tom Brady's New England Patriots dynasty, which won six Super Bowls.

"You know what they never were?" Cowherd asked. "Noisy."

By and large, the biggest questions about the Cowboys have remained about the team on the field, not off of it. Yes, Prescott's return from a gruesome ankle injury and his ongoing shoulder ailment are generating headlines, but they're strictly football-related.

In fact, Cowboys fans might not even see Prescott at all this preseason, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy already stated Prescott won't play in Dallas' final preseason game. That means if Prescott doesn't suit up on Saturday against the Houston Texans, his first in-game action in his return from injury will be Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's a compelling story, sure, but it's not the kind of drama that would spill off the sports page and into the tabloids.

But make no mistake ⁠— the Cowboys will still be a hotbed for conversation, which they were on Wednesday's edition of "Speak For Yourself," when Emmanuel Acho said the ‘Boys are hyped up but don’t have the results to stand behind the hype.

"Even if you are to discount last year – Dak Prescott got hurt, throw it out the window – the Cowboys are still 2-2 when it comes to making the playoffs [with Dak Prescott]. He's made it two out of four seasons. He's also 1-2 in the playoffs. There's not a lot of substance there, even assuming a healthy Dak Prescott."

At least he kept it kinda football-related.

In the end, being the most valuable sports team on the planet at $5.7 billion, according to Forbes, makes the attention unavoidable.

The difference is now, for the time being, the discourse is contained to what the team is doing on the field.

And while it might not make for the most compelling television, it could make for one heck of a football team.

Or, just more hype.

