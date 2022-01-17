National Football League Dak Prescott's ref comments after Cowboys' loss 'bush league,' Shannon Sharpe says 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Frustration boiled over at the end of the Dallas Cowboys' 23-17 NFC wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

And that's understandable given the importance of the game, the rivalry between the franchises and the drama surrounding its wild finish. And the referees ended up being a central focus amidst the chaos of the game's final play.

Dean Blandino breaks down wild ending in Cowboys-49ers On a controversial final play, Dak Prescott was unable to snap the ball before the game clock expired.

That play resulted in Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sprinting up the middle on a draw, trying to organize his team for one last play as the final seconds ticked down, his teammates bumping into an official as he attempted to spot the ball and the whole thing being waved off as time ran out.

Some Cowboys fans were upset that their players were not given a chance to run one final play, and they voiced their displeasure by throwing trash in the direction of officials as they ran off the field.

When asked about the behavior of fans after the game, Prescott thought the trash had been thrown at the players, and he criticized fans for it. But when a reporter clarified that the objects were being thrown at referees, he changed his tune.

"Credit to them, then," he said. "Credit to them."

Shannon Sharpe had a huge problem with Prescott's comment, and he explained why on Monday's edition of "Undisputed."

"That's bush league, Dak Prescott," he said. "Why are you encouraging your fan base to throw trash at the officials? They should have been throwing it at your Cowboys. They should've dumped the trash on your head, because that's how you played yesterday, Dak Prescott. I'm tired of him and Mike McCarthy placing the blame on someone other than where blame should be placed."

"That's bush league, Dak Prescott."

Prescott completed only 23 of his 43 pass attempts (53.5%) for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday. His passer rating was just 69.3.

The Cowboys also were outgained 169-77 on the ground and committed a whopping 14 penalties in the contest.

So when it comes to playing the blame game, perhaps Prescott and the Cowboys would be well-served to look in the mirror.

