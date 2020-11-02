National Football League Cracking the Code 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What was once an uncrackable code seems to be on its way to being solved.

The magic that Lamar Jackson created during his 2019 MVP season did not materialize on Sunday, as the Ravens fell to the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore.

The Ravens – who went 14-2 last season – now sit at 5-2 and are two games behind the Steelers in the division standings.

From the outset on Sunday, Jackson didn't have his A-game, throwing his first career pick-six on Baltimore's first possession.

It was just the first of four turnovers for Jackson on the day.

Jackson also had his usual flashes of brilliance against Pittsburgh, throwing for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 65 yards on 16 carries, guiding the Ravens to 457 yards of total offense against a top five NFL defense.

In fact, the Ravens won every major statistical category, from total yards to first downs to yards per play to time of possession.

Still, Jackson's two interceptions and two lost fumbles proved too much for Baltimore to overcome.

The reigning MVP finished with a 46.4 completion percentage and a passer rating of 65.8. He has yet to exceed 300 passing yards in a game this season, and in three games against winning squads this season – Cleveland, Kansas City and Pittsburgh – the Ravens are 1-2.

Baltimore is 5-0 against squads below .500.

Sunday represented Jackson's fifth career game with multiple interceptions, and the first since Baltimore's 2019 playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The 2020 season has indeed proven to be more of a challenge for Jackson, considering last year, he joined Tom Brady as just the second unanimous MVP in league history, set a league record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206 yards), and led the NFL in touchdown passes (36).

Through the first eight weeks of play, Jackson is tied for 17th with 12 touchdown passes, and ranks 27th in passing yards (1,343).

Despite Jackson's apparent struggles, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall believes that Baltimore's play-calling against the Steelers was at greater fault than Jackson's play.

The Ravens have a run-first identity, and they rushed for 265 yards against the league's fifth-ranked rushing defense (as of Monday) without starting running back Mark Ingram and two starting offensive linemen for the majority of the game.

But because ot their stellar rushing display, Colin Cowherd had no choice but to point out Jackson's turnovers as the thing that tilted the result in favor of Pittsburgh.

"If you looked at the box score without the quarterbacks, you'd think Baltimore rolled them. Baltimore ran for 265 yards. When's the last time they did that and lost? But they did. And they did that because of Lamar Jackson – he wasn't very good."

Still, Shannon Sharpe isn't too worried about Jackson, and thinks he simply needs to get back to the basics and focus on completing the easy play, as opposed to dazzling viewers with the unthinkable, a la 2019.

"He's going to have to start playing better against the better competition ... Lamar you don't have to be great on every play. Once Lamar realizes that, he is going to be fine. Everything does not have to be Madden."

Baltimore gets a chance to avenge the loss to Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving at Heinz Field.

And on that day, Ravens fans will hope that Jackson can kick his recently-developed turnover habit – at least against the Steelers – cold turkey.

