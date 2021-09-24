National Football League
Cowboys vs. Eagles odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more Cowboys vs. Eagles odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more
National Football League

Cowboys vs. Eagles odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more

2 hours ago

How do you take one of the NFL's most storied rivalries and turn up the intensity? Play it in prime time, of course.

But if you want to take a Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys up another notch, you might want to consider placing a wager or two. And for that, we're here to help.

Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Eagles vs. Cowboys (with all odds via FOX Bet).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DALLAS COWBOYS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Eagles +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "There were 827 yards of offense in the Chargers-Cowboys game, but some costly interceptions by Justin Herbert – including one in the end zone – kept points off the board. I am convinced that the final score was an anomaly. 

"We saw the Eagles-49ers matchup play out similarly. Philadelphia had a first-quarter touchdown called back because receiver Jalen Reagor stepped out of bounds before making the catch. If that wasn't enough, Jake Elliott proceeded to kick his field goal attempt into a wall of San Francisco special teamers. The game turned into a slow crawl from there.

"I expect Dallas or Philadelphia to set the pace very early with a touchdown to open things up. Both teams have too much speed and play with too much pace to play anything other than the ‘Over.’"

PICK: OVER 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How to Bet Falcons-Giants
National Football League

How to Bet Falcons-Giants

How to Bet Falcons-Giants
Two 0-2 teams look to get their seasons back on track. Can the Giants cover as slight favorites against the Falcons?
13 mins ago
How To Bet Bengals-Steelers
National Football League

How To Bet Bengals-Steelers

How To Bet Bengals-Steelers
Our betting expert explains why he's expecting a low-scoring fistfight between the Bengals and Steelers in Week 3.
2 hours ago
NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
Week 3 is underway. Check out the lines on every game and picks from our analysts here.
2 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
Joe Posnanski is in the process of listing the 101 best NFL players of all time. Check out 101-90 as the countdown continues.
6 hours ago
Evaluating CMC
National Football League

Evaluating CMC

Evaluating CMC
FOX Sports' Dr. Matt Provencher weighs in on Christian McCaffrey's hamstring injury and shares how long he could be out.
6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes