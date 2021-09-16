National Football League Cowboys vs. Chargers odds: How to bet, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in what should be a high-scoring affair.

While the Cowboys came up short against the Tampa Bay Bucs, Dak Prescott came back from injury with a bang. The signal-caller threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in his return.

Justin Herbert didn't put up flashy numbers in his season opener, but the young quarterback played well enough to lead his team to a 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Gambling-wise, the Chargers are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Cowboys in Week 2.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Dallas versus Los Angeles, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

89% of bets and 95% of money are currently on the Cowboys to cover the spread

Point spread: Los Angeles -3.5 (Chargers to win by 4 or more points; otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -189 to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Cowboys +160 to win outright (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/ under: 55.5 points combined by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Betting against the Chargers when they're a home favorite has been a professional angle for some time. I know guys that have made lots of money over the years fading coaches Norv Turner, Mike McCoy, and Anthony Lynn as short California chalk.

"The truth is, I do like new Bolts head coach Brandon Staley a lot, so this isn't just a straight fade. It's more about taking that explosive Dallas offense with three extra days of rest. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense showed me a lot on opening night in Tampa, and I'll gladly take the full field goal in what should be a coin flip game."

PICK: Cowboys (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.