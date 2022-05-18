Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys to hold joint camp practices with Broncos, Chargers

22 mins ago

If you have ever watched HBO’s "Hard Knocks," chances are you’ve seen at least one scene from the show where a player speaks about how sick they are of competing against each other and look forward to joint training camp practices with other teams.

And with that, the Dallas Cowboys will get their chance to go up against both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers this August, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will hold a joint training camp practice with the Broncos on Aug. 11, two days ahead of their preseason showdown in Denver. 

The Cowboys will then hold joint practices with the Chargers on both Aug. 17 and 18, before facing L.A. in a preseason game at Sofi Stadium on Aug. 20.

The joint practices do indeed offer players an opportunity go up against new competition in a live practice setting. Of course, that can often lead to heated exchanges between teams, as was the case last year when the Cowboys and Rams held a joint practice.

Dallas will conclude the 2022 NFL Preseason with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. They do not face the Broncos, Chargers or the Seahawks in the regular season.

