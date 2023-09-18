National Football League
Cowboys release RB Ronald Jones as he finishes 2-game suspension over performance-enhancers
Published Sep. 18, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ronald Jones on Monday, the day he was eligible to rejoin the team after a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.

Jones practiced with the Cowboys through training camp and the preseason, but the 26-year-old became expendable with rookie Deuce Vaughn showing enough promise to get snaps in the regular season.

Rico Dowdle and Vaughn are behind Tony Pollard on the depth chart, and the Cowboys also have undrafted rookie fullback Hunter Luepke on the active roster.

Dowdle had seven carries for 26 yards in a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Vaughn ran three times for 16 yards and had three catches for 16 yards as well.

Jones signed with the Cowboys as a free agent after spending 2022 with Kansas City. Drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round out of USC in 2018, Jones has 2,244 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

