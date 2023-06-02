National Football League Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants 'to be dominant,' make bigger impact in 2023 Published Jun. 2, 2023 2:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons used to set sack goals. Now he's done putting a number on QB takedowns.

"I'm kinda off the sack wave," Parsons said Thursday. "I'm onto the impact wave. You see Aaron Donald . He can have 12 sacks, but the impact he makes is so dominant. You can tell. I really just want to be dominant.

"And then you see guys who have 16, 17 sacks, but they're not considered A Guy. I want to be A Guy, not one of the guys. You feel me? ... I'm not chasing for something. I'm trying to achieve and be greater than someone who is chasing."

Parsons has quickly become a game-changer, much like Donald, renowned for more than just sacking the quarterback. Parsons relentlessly pursues the ball, causing havoc for the opposing team's offense.

While he excels at getting sacks, his ability to draw the offense's attention and create negative plays is a significant aspect of his game.

Last season, the 24-year-old recorded an impressive 13.5 sacks, building on his rookie year performance of 13.0.

However, his pursuit of his goal of 15 sacks was hindered by lingering injuries toward the end of the season. To address these concerns, Parsons is focusing on adding weight during the offseason, aiming to play around the 252-pound mark compared to his previous weight of 245 pounds.

Parsons' "impact wave" strategy involves playing various positions, including edge rusher and linebacker, to present challenges for opposing defenses. This versatility adds an extra layer of complexity and makes it harder for offenses to counter his impact on the game.

"Just playing chess, just being able to move around," Parsons added. "I think that's the special ability that I have that I want to incorporate. We're doing a lot of special things. I don't want to give a lot away right now.

"It's gonna be a really cool year. I'm probably gonna play like eight positions this year. … Anything that's in that front seven and some coverage. I'm telling you I'm gonna do it all. It's gonna be a year to remember for sure."

While Parsons' versatility sets him apart, the Cowboys have primarily valued his ability to pursue and pressure the quarterback.

Regardless of his sack statistics, Parsons remains one of the most influential defensive players in the league and an annual contender for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

