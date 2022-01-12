The Cowboys' volatility could backfire in wild-card game

National Football League
5 mins ago

The Dallas Cowboys are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, which means all eyes are going to be on America's Team during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Hosting the San Francisco 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS), the Cowboys enter the playoffs as the NFC's No. 3 seed, laying claim to one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL.

Their headline-grabbing, box-office talent makes them a team capable of a deep run in the postseason, but their volatility is also a reason Skip Bayless sees them as a team with a low floor, as he proclaimed on "Undisputed."

The Dallas Cowboys have the roster to be dominant this postseason — and the ability to fall flat.

"This team can explode on you," Bayless said. "This team is capable of exploding on you and being the best team in football, it's capable of doing that. It's also capable of laying the biggest egg in the playoffs."

The Cowboys have impressive wins over the New England Patriots on the road, in overtime, and over the Philadelphia Eagles under their belt that show they are capable of beating playoff teams on the road.

They also have losses where they were outclassed by fellow playoff teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jerry Jones' high-profile team will get a chance to show who it really is against the 49ers.

Whichever version of the Cowboys shows up is sure to provide one thing: entertainment.

