National Football League
Cowboys' Dak Prescott under 'unique' microscope, says coach Mike McCarthy
National Football League

Cowboys' Dak Prescott under 'unique' microscope, says coach Mike McCarthy

Published Oct. 19, 2023 7:32 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes Dak Prescott is scrutinized more than any other quarterback in the NFL.

"I love Dak Prescott as our quarterback," McCarthy said in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio on Wednesday. "I think the way he’s built all the way through, obviously his physical skill set is excellent. But what he endures mentally and emotionally compared to the other 31 [NFL starting quarterbacks] is unique. Speaking on experience of being around great quarterbacks, I’ve never seen a quarterback under a microscope like he is.

"Just his consistency, his personality and work ethic, and how he handles all that and navigates all that — and he goes out and performs every week, I think it’s special what he has to endure. … I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to be as consistent, his attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it, you have to be unique to deal with that. And this is Year 8 for him, so he’s been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I’ve ever seen."

Prescott, who is in his eighth season under center for the Cowboys, is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipient.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarthy is in his fourth season at the helm in Dallas. Prior to joining the Cowboys, he coached a pair of elite QBs in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers during his time with the Green Bay Packers; McCarthy was the quarterbacks coach for Green Bay in 1999 and its head coach from 2006-18.

The Cowboys are off to a rollercoaster 4-2 start this season. They began with a pair of dominant wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets, outscoring the two teams 70-10. 

Dallas followed up the emphatic start with a road loss to the struggling Arizona Cardinals, which have just one win this season. The Cowboys bounced back by blowing out the New England Patriots, 38-3, before getting eviscerated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, 42-10, in Week 5 when Prescott had three interceptions. They got back on track in Week 6, narrowly beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

In all, Prescott & Co. have been largely underwhelming so far this season. The veteran signal-caller has totaled just 1,333 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 91.0 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes; Prescott led the league in interceptions last season (15) across just 12 games. 

The Cowboys are averaging 210.2 passing yards (19th in the NFL), 119.7 rushing yards (ninth), 329.8 total yards (17th) and 25.7 points (sixth) per game. Dallas has a bye this week and then hosts the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) in Week 8 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Astros break out in 'must-win’ Game 3. Can they flip ALCS at Globe Life Field?

Astros break out in 'must-win’ Game 3. Can they flip ALCS at Globe Life Field?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes