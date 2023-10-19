National Football League Cowboys' Dak Prescott under 'unique' microscope, says coach Mike McCarthy Published Oct. 19, 2023 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes Dak Prescott is scrutinized more than any other quarterback in the NFL.

"I love Dak Prescott as our quarterback," McCarthy said in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio on Wednesday. "I think the way he’s built all the way through, obviously his physical skill set is excellent. But what he endures mentally and emotionally compared to the other 31 [NFL starting quarterbacks] is unique. Speaking on experience of being around great quarterbacks, I’ve never seen a quarterback under a microscope like he is.

"Just his consistency, his personality and work ethic, and how he handles all that and navigates all that — and he goes out and performs every week, I think it’s special what he has to endure. … I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to be as consistent, his attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it, you have to be unique to deal with that. And this is Year 8 for him, so he’s been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I’ve ever seen."

Prescott, who is in his eighth season under center for the Cowboys, is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipient.

McCarthy is in his fourth season at the helm in Dallas. Prior to joining the Cowboys, he coached a pair of elite QBs in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers during his time with the Green Bay Packers; McCarthy was the quarterbacks coach for Green Bay in 1999 and its head coach from 2006-18.

The Cowboys are off to a rollercoaster 4-2 start this season. They began with a pair of dominant wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets, outscoring the two teams 70-10.

Dallas followed up the emphatic start with a road loss to the struggling Arizona Cardinals, which have just one win this season. The Cowboys bounced back by blowing out the New England Patriots, 38-3, before getting eviscerated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, 42-10, in Week 5 when Prescott had three interceptions. They got back on track in Week 6, narrowly beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

In all, Prescott & Co. have been largely underwhelming so far this season. The veteran signal-caller has totaled just 1,333 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 91.0 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes; Prescott led the league in interceptions last season (15) across just 12 games.

The Cowboys are averaging 210.2 passing yards (19th in the NFL), 119.7 rushing yards (ninth), 329.8 total yards (17th) and 25.7 points (sixth) per game. Dallas has a bye this week and then hosts the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) in Week 8 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

