Cowboys-Chiefs, Colts-Bills highlight Week 11 By The Numbers

Week 10 of the NFL season produced its fair share of surprises — that's where the phrase "any given Sunday" stems from, after all.

Week 11 figures to offer more of the same, highlighted with a huge matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs (live on FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET).

Here are the numbers to know for the Week 11 slate.

DETROIT LIONS (0-8-1) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Lions and Browns since 2017. The Lions have defeated the Browns four straight times and are 7-1 in their last eight games against Cleveland.

151.4: The Browns rank second in rushing offense (154.1 YPG), while the Lions rank 30th in rushing defense (allowing 135.7 YPG).

400: D’Andre Swift (419 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards) is the only player in the NFL with 400-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards this season.

13: Myles Garrett is leading the NFL in sacks (13.0). His career-high is 13.5 sacks (2018) and he has already surpassed his 2019 total (10.0) and 2020 total (12.0).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (5-5) at BUFFALO BILLS (6-3)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is a rematch of their 2021 AFC Wild Card matchup, which Buffalo won 27-24.

1: The Bills rank first in turnover differential (+14) and takeaways (24), while the Colts rank second in turnover differential (+11) and takeaways (21).

7: Jonathan Taylor has now recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards and at least one rushing touchdown in seven straight games. With one more, he would tie the all-time record of eight, held by LaDainian Tomlinson and Lydell Mitchell. Taylor is the first Colts player with a rushing touchdown in seven straight games since 1980.

0-5: The Colts are 0-5 this season against 2020 playoff teams.

15: The Bills rank first in scoring defense (15.0 PPG).

10-2: Since 2020, the Bills are 10-2 in regular-season home games.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-3) at CHICAGO BEARS (3-6)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Ravens and Bears since 2017. The Ravens have never won a game in Chicago (0-3).

45: Lamar Jackson has thrown or rushed for a touchdown in 45 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

12-0: The Ravens are 12-0 in their last 12 non-conference games.

283.3: The Ravens rank 32nd in passing defense, allowing 283.3 YPG.

154.1: The Ravens rank first in rushing offense with 154.1 YPG.

291: Justin Fields threw for a career-high 291 passing yards in Week 9.

0-5: The Bears are 0-5 in their last five November games (0-4 in 2020, 0-1 in 2021). They are also 0-7 in their last seven games following a bye week.

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-8) at TENNESSEE TITANS (8-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Titans have won three straight matchups against the Texans. This is a matchup of the longest active winning streak (Titans have won six straight) and the longest active losing streak (Texans have lost eight straight).

0-5: Texans are 0-5 in road games this season (0-7 going back to 2020).

32: The Texans rank 32nd in scoring offense (14.2 PPG) and 29th in scoring defense (28.7 PPG).

6-0: The Titans are 6-0 in their last six divisional games (9-1 in last 10).

7: The Titans are the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win seven games against playoff teams from the prior season through the first 10 weeks of a season (7-0 against 2020 playoff teams).

27: The Titans have 27 sacks this season (tied for fourth in NFL), after recording only 19 sacks in the entire 2020 season (30th in NFL).

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-2) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Packers and Vikings split their season series 1-1 in 2020.

200: Aaron Rodgers will be making his 200th career regular-season start. His 429 passing touchdowns are already the most in NFL history through a quarterback's first 200 starts. Rodgers will be the 14th quarterback in NFL history to start 200-plus regular-season games. Other active QBs on that list are Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan.

13-1: Under Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 13-1 in divisional games, with their only loss coming against the Vikings in Week 8 of 2020.

3: The Packers rank third in scoring defense (18.0 PPG). Green Bay hasn’t finished in the top five of scoring defense since 2010 (second). The Packers also rank third in total defense (309.9 YPG allowed).

7: The Vikings are the only team in the NFL that has led by seven or more points in every single game this season.

8: Eight of the Vikings’ nine games this season have been decided by eight points or fewer (most in NFL).

29: The Vikings have 29 sacks this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-7) at NEW YORK JETS (2-7)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Dolphins swept their season series 2-0 against the Jets in 2020 and are 6-1 in their last seven games against New York.

19: The Dolphins have allowed only 19 points (9.5 PPG) over their last two games (both wins).

0-9: The Jets are 0-9 in their last nine divisional games.

124-36: The Jets have been outscored 124-36 in their three divisional games this season (all losses by 19-plus points).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-4) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-6)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-20 in Week 14 of 2020.

8: The Eagles and Saints have each only committed eight turnovers this season, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

46.2%: The Saints have allowed a touchdown on only 46.2% (12-for-26) of opponents’ red zone trips, tied for the third-lowest percentage in the NFL.

313: The Saints have played 313 consecutive regular-season games without being shut out, dating back to 2002. That is the longest active streak in the NFL and the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

0-4: The Eagles are 0-4 in home games this season. They have not started a season 0-5 at home since 1983.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (3-6) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the fourth straight season that WFT and the Panthers will play each other. Washington won in 2018 and 2019, while the Panthers won their most recent matchup, 20-13 in Week 16 of 2020.

22: WFT has allowed 22 passing touchdowns this season (second-most in NFL).

0-8: Cam Newton is expected to start for the Panthers. Newton is 0-8 in his last eight starts for Carolina, dating back to 2018. The last game Newton started and won for the Panthers was Week 9 of the 2018 season (42-28 vs. Tampa Bay).

14: The Panthers have held five opponents to 14 points or fewer this season, the most in the NFL.

280.7: The Panthers rank second in total defense, allowing 280.7 total YPG.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (4-5) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the 49ers and Jaguars since 2017. The 49ers have won three straight in the series.

30.5: The 49ers have scored 30.5 PPG in their four wins, and 18.8 PPG in their five losses.

16.0: Deebo Samuel is leading the NFL in yards per touch (16.0) and is second in the NFL in receiving yards (979).

79.2%: The 49ers have scored a touchdown on 79.2% (19-for-24) of their red zone trips, best in the NFL.

16.6: The Jaguars rank 31st in scoring offense (16.6 PPG). They are the only team to score 23 points or fewer in every game this season.

0-13: The Jaguars are 0-13 in their last 13 non-conference games and 4-26 in their last 30 non-conference games.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-4) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-4)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Bengals and Raiders since 2019. Both the Bengals and Raiders have lost back-to-back games after starting this season 5-2.

5: The Bengals are 0-5 in their last five games following a bye week.

12.8: Joe Burrow is leading the NFL in yards per completion (12.8)

23: The Bengals have 23 sacks this season (tied for 11th in NFL) after finishing the 2020 season with only 17 sacks (fewest in NFL).

6: The Raiders rank fifth in yards per offensive play (6.0).

300: Derek Carr has thrown for 300-plus passing yards five times this season, tied with Matthew Stafford for the most in the NFL.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-2) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-6)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cardinals and Seahawks split their season series 1-1 in 2020.

3-0: The Cardinals are 3-0 in divisional games this season. The Cardinals are also 5-0 in road games, the longest active road winning streak in the NFL.

9: With a win, the Cardinals would have nine victories and clinch their first winning season since 2015.

12: James Conner is leading the NFL in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns (12). Conner has seven touchdowns in his last four games and has scored a touchdown in seven of his last eight games.

250: Pete Carroll will be coaching his 250th regular-season game. He has a 148-100-1 regular-season record as an NFL head coach.

6: Seattle has committed only six turnovers this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

30: The Seahawks rank 30th in total offense (302.2 total YPG), which would be their worst ranking under Carroll.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (5-3-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-4)

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Steelers and Chargers since 2019.

30: The Steelers are one of two teams (Saints) that has not allowed 30-plus points in a game this season.

8: The Steelers have only eight takeaways this season (tied for 26th in NFL) after recording 27 takeaways in 2020 (second in NFL).

220: Najee Harris is second in the NFL in touches (220) and is leading all rookies in rushing yards (646). Harris is on pace for 1,220 rushing yards and would be the Steelers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Le’Veon Bell (2017).

250: Justin Herbert has been held below 250 passing yards in three of his last four games after being held below 250 passing yards only three times in the entire 2020 season.

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-6) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (6-3)

MONDAY, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: This is the fifth straight season that the Giants and Buccaneers will play each other. They have split the four previous meetings 2-2.

6: The Giants defense has recorded an interception in six straight games, the longest active streak in NFL.

0-5: The Giants are 0-5 in their last five Monday night games (0-1 this season).

4-0: The Buccaneers are 4-0 at home this season.

3: The Buccaneers, who have lost their last two games, have not lost three straight with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback.

1: Brady is leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (27) and passing YPG (318.9).

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: Tennessee Titans (six)

Longest active losing streaks: Houston Texans (eight)

Derek Carr: Carr is 278 yards away from reaching 30,000 career passing yards. Carr would be the 51st quarterback in NFL history to reach the milestone.

