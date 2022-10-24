National Football League Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season; Matt Ryan injured 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Sam Ehlinger time in Indianapolis.

Ehlinger will start the Colts' Week 8 home matchup against the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday. Veteran Matt Ryan, who started the Colts' first seven games of the 2022 season, is out with a shoulder sprain. But regardless of Ryan's health the rest of the way, head coach Frank Reich said that Ehlinger will be the team's first-string quarterback for the rest of the season.

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, was brought to Indianapolis from the Atlanta Falcons last offseason in order to stabilize the Colts' quarterback position after Carson Wentz struggled in the role last year. But through seven games with the Colts, Ryan has done anything but.

He has a 68.4 completion percentage on 297 pass attempts with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions so far this year. The Colts are 3-3-1 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans, their AFC South rivals, last Sunday.

Reich was blunt about the realities of the quarterback change when speaking to the media Monday.

Ehlinger was previously the starting quarterback at Texas for parts of four seasons before being selected by the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft. He led the Longhorns to two bowl games, as well 2018 Big 12 Championship Game, where they lost to archrival Oklahoma.

Ehlinger has only thrown three NFL passes to this point, and Sunday will mark the first start of his NFL career. Colts vs. Commanders will kick off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

