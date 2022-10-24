National Football League
Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season; Matt Ryan injured
National Football League

Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season; Matt Ryan injured

54 mins ago

It's Sam Ehlinger time in Indianapolis.

Ehlinger will start the Colts' Week 8 home matchup against the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday. Veteran Matt Ryan, who started the Colts' first seven games of the 2022 season, is out with a shoulder sprain. But regardless of Ryan's health the rest of the way, head coach Frank Reich said that Ehlinger will be the team's first-string quarterback for the rest of the season.

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, was brought to Indianapolis from the Atlanta Falcons last offseason in order to stabilize the Colts' quarterback position after Carson Wentz struggled in the role last year. But through seven games with the Colts, Ryan has done anything but. 

He has a 68.4 completion percentage on 297 pass attempts with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions so far this year. The Colts are 3-3-1 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans, their AFC South rivals, last Sunday.

Reich was blunt about the realities of the quarterback change when speaking to the media Monday.

Ehlinger was previously the starting quarterback at Texas for parts of four seasons before being selected by the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft. He led the Longhorns to two bowl games, as well 2018 Big 12 Championship Game, where they lost to archrival Oklahoma.

Ehlinger has only thrown three NFL passes to this point, and Sunday will mark the first start of his NFL career. Colts vs. Commanders will kick off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Seahawks might be for real; Buccaneers offense is broken: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Seahawks might be for real; Buccaneers offense is broken: NFL notes and analysis

36 mins ago
NFL odds Week 7: Best bets for Bears-Patriots, more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: Best bets for Bears-Patriots, more

38 mins ago
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke's secret weapon: Play every game like it's his last
National Football League

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke's secret weapon: Play every game like it's his last

50 mins ago
Seahawks don’t believe DK Metcalf will need knee surgery
National Football League

Seahawks don’t believe DK Metcalf will need knee surgery

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 8: Commanders will cover, early best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: Commanders will cover, early best bets

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes