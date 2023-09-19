National Football League
Colts tight end Kylen Granson does hilarious photoshoot after first NFL TD
Published Sep. 19, 2023

Colts tight end Kylen Granson had waited a long time to catch an NFL touchdown. So when he did so against the Texans on Sunday, he celebrated the moment like it was the birth of a child.

Literally — Granson posted a paternity-themed photoshoot to Instagram featuring him cradling his touchdown ball like a baby.

"After 3yrs of trying… it's finally here," Granson wrote.

Understandably, the post immediately made waves on social media, with several of Granson's Colts teammates weighing in.

However, quarterback Anthony Richardson, tight ends Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox and safety Julian Blackmon could not resist good-naturedly ribbing Granson a bit.

"Come on man," Richardson said.

The Colts beat the Texans 31-20 on Sunday after Richardson left the game in the first quarter with a concussion. Veteran backup Gardner Minshew, who finished Sunday's game, is slated to start next week when the Colts play the Ravens unless Richardson has cleared concussion protocol in time.

