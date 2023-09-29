National Football League Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Rams Updated Sep. 29, 2023 2:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after clearing the concussion protocol, coach Shane Steichen said Friday.

The announcement came after Friday's light practice, Richardson's third straight this week.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in April, started Indy's first two games and ran for two touchdowns at Houston. He took a hit near the goal line on the second that resulted in him getting knocked to the ground and his head bouncing hard off the turf. Richardson played two more series before reporting the injury.

He didn't play in the second half of the win at Houston, didn't practice last week and sat out last weekend's 22-19 overtime victory at Baltimore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Florida star also didn't finish his first NFL game, leaving in the final minute with what he called a bruised knee and a sore ankle.

Indy (2-1) could be missing two starting offensive linemen — three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Bernhard Raimann — who have not yet cleared the protocol.

Reporting by The Associated Press

share