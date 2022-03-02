Indianapolis Colts Are the Colts better off keeping Carson Wentz? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season ended in disappointing fashion, losing their final game to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and missing the playoffs.

Embarrassing losses like that come with major consequences, and it has been reported that the Colts could be willing to part ways with starting quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.

But Wentz managed to revive his career in his first year in Indianapolis after falling from grace with the Philadelphia Eagles and being traded away after the 2020 season. He passed for the second-most touchdowns in his career (27), while tying for the fewest interceptions (seven).

Even with the strong showing in 2021, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has left the door open to Wentz being moved if the opportunity presents itself.

But Colin Cowherd doesn't believe moving on from Wentz makes sense for the franchise.

He cites Wentz's productivity as being hard to replace, even if the franchise isn't completely sold on him.

"You retain Carson Wentz, unless you can get Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

"Carson Wentz is really good. He's not top six or seven, he makes too many mistakes … [but] Carson Wentz is really good. He's 6'5", he's mobile, he's strong, hits open guys. He's good."

While the Colts might believe they can do better than Wentz, there aren't many quarterbacks available on the trade market or free agency this offseason.

Rodgers has yet to request a trade from the Green Bay Packers, with recent reports stating he and the franchise are working towards a deal that could make him the NFL's highest-paid player.

Wilson might be on the move this offseason, but he hasn't been linked to Indy as a potential landing spot. That leaves Jimmy Garoppolo as the only other starting quarterback who is expected to be traded this offseason.

Wentz has his flaws, but he has proven to be a quality starting quarterback in Indianapolis. And with those hard to come by, it might be in the Colts' best interest to hold on to their current quarterback.

