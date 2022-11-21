National Football League
College football odds Week 13: 3 reasons to bet on Ohio State to beat Michigan
National Football League

College football odds Week 13: 3 reasons to bet on Ohio State to beat Michigan

1 hour ago

It's rivalry week in college football, and no game looms larger in both history and present-day importance than No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. The two will face off in the 118th edition of "The Game" at noon ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Both teams enter undefeated for the first time since 2006, and the winner will clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game. More importantly, the winner will have an inside track into the College Football Playoff. 

The Buckeyes and their fans will also have revenge on their minds in Columbus after Michigan snapped Ohio State's eight-year rivalry win streak in Ann Arbor last season.

Can Ohio State avenge last season's loss and seal a potential Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback C.J. Stroud? FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich thinks so, and he has three reasons why you should bet on the Buckeyes this weekend.

Let's dive in, with odds via FOX Bet.

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU

1. Blake Corum is banged up

Michigan’s best offensive player left Saturday’s game against Illinois with an obvious knee injury. While the star running back returned, he rushed one more time for five yards, then exited for good.

It’s impossible to know Corum’s true status — college coaches sit on this stuff all the time — but there’s no way he is anywhere near 100%. Corum headlines a very strong running attack that is the baseline for everything the Wolverines do offensively. Everything gets tougher with him hurt.

Even if Corum plays, I would not expect much from him, which is a huge blow to the Wolverines' hopes.

Ohio State and Michigan both 11-0 heading into 'The Game'

Ohio State and Michigan both 11-0 heading into 'The Game'
Joel Klatt touches on Michigan RB Blake Corum's status heading into the "The Game" and explains why Ohio State may have an advantage.

2. Ohio State has two future NFL stars at wide receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is probably not walking through that door. The star wideout hasn’t played since the Buckeyes faced Iowa on Oct. 22, and I cannot imagine he will be in the lineup for "The Game" this weekend.

But fellow Ohio State receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are matchup nightmares for any secondary. It also helps that college football’s best quarterback, Stroud, throws them the ball. My FOX Sports teammate Joel Klatt feels rather strongly about Harrison’s ability and potential.

This one could get ugly if Stroud and that offense take an early lead.

3. The Buckeyes have waited for this game all season

Michigan knocked Ohio State out of a berth in last year’s College Football Playoff in one of the most surprising upsets of the entire season.

Coach Ryan Day and his team have had a full calendar year to stew on it, and you know this date has been circled on the team's schedule since spring ball. Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides a year ago, but this year’s Wolverines squad isn’t as physical. A repeat of last season is very unlikely, especially with the Buckeyes playing this one at home and salivating at the chance to avenge last year’s loss.

I refuse to overthink it.

PICK: Ohio State (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points

Related:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers throttle Cardinals in Mexico City
National Football League

NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers throttle Cardinals in Mexico City

3 mins ago
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
National Football League

Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook

2 hours ago
After Jeff Saturday’s 'storybook' coaching debut, Colts’ offensive issues back in spotlight
National Football League

After Jeff Saturday’s 'storybook' coaching debut, Colts’ offensive issues back in spotlight

3 hours ago
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis

4 hours ago
What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons
National Football League

What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes