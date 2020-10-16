National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 – Week 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Several high-stakes matchups are set to take place on Sunday, and Colin Cowherd is here with his latest Blazin' 5, where he gives his favorite picks against the spread ahead of every NFL weekend.

According to Colin, the money is on the favorites this week, with all odds via FOX Bet.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-4) vs. Cleveland Browns

The Steelers are 4-0 for the first time since 1979, a season that ended with Pittsburgh hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Steel City racked up a season-best 38 points last week against the cross-state rival Philadelphia Eagles, and so far this season, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is posting the highest completion percentage (69.9) and passer rating (110.4) of his career, a bad sign for Cleveland.

All-time, Roethlisberger is 23-2-1 against the Browns.

In addition, the Steelers have been dominant this season on both sides of the ball, with the defense ranking third in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (301.5), second in rushing yards allowed per game (64.0), and sixth in points allowed per game (21.8).

Pittsburgh has won each of their last 16 home games against Cleveland.

New England Patriots (-9) vs. Denver Broncos

After missing Week 4 due to a positive COVID-19 test, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will return to action against Denver.

With Cam back in the lineup, Colin likes New England's chances to win handily.

The positive news for Denver is that starting quarterback Drew Lock is also cleared to play after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury.

But if the Broncos want to beat a tough Patriots squad this weekend, they will have to pick it up on defense, where they have only one interception and one fumble recovery this season.

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has just a 60.0 percent completion percentage (third-worst in the NFL among starting quarterbacks), while tossing a league-leading nine interceptions through five games.

Wentz will face a Ravens defense that ranks second in the league in creating turnovers (four interceptions and a league-high nine fumble recoveries).

On the opposite end, Philadelphia struggles against tight ends, who have hauled in 32 catches for 323 yards and five touchdowns through five games against the Eagles. Enter Baltimore's Mark Andrews, who already has five receiving scores this season, tied for second among NFL receivers.

With Baltimore's potent offense hitting its stride, Colin sees the Ravens running up the score.

In addition, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is 8-0 outright in his career as a road favorite.

Green Bay Packers (-1) at Tampa Bay Bucaneers

Green Bay owns the highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 38.0 points.

The Packers now have four consecutive games scoring at least 30 points with zero turnovers, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history (the 2010 Patriots had seven straight).

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdown passes (third-most in the league), and Colin trusts that Rodgers can continue his hot streak.

The Packers offense is multi-faceted, ranking in the top five in yards per attempt through the air (8.7) and on the ground (5.1).

Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread, making it the only undefeated team against the spread left this season.

San Francisco 49ers (+3) vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Niners (2-3) could use a big win on Sunday, considering they have a brutal schedule ahead, which is why Colin is betting on them this weekend.

It could prove to be a difficult for SF however, as the Rams are effective on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles is tied for the NFL lead with 20 sacks, and the offense ranks fourth in yards per game with 403.6.

However, Rams quarterback Jared Goff will meet a stout defense that ranks fifth in yards allowed per game (323.0) and third in passing yards allowed per game (215.6).

