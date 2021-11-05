National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 9, including Ravens, Cowboys, 49ers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd is looking to turn up the heat with his "Blazin' 5" this week, highlighting some of the NFL's biggest rivalries.

The Vikings will look to be the NFC team to slow down the Ravens, who have not lost to an NFC opponent since the arrival of Lamar Jackson. The Broncos aim to do what only one team has been able to this season, which is defeat the Cowboys, who are riding a six-game winning streak. And in New York, the Raiders will look to stay atop the AFC playoff picture with a trip to face the Giants.

In addition, the Falcons and Saints renew another chapter in their rivalry, and finally, an NFC West showdown between the 49ers and a battered Cardinals team closes out Colin's best bets.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Ravens -6 to win and win big. They are coming off a bye. Great coaches off a bye do well. They've won five of their last six games, they're a big game team, and they're averaging over six yards per play. If you just look at production, Lamar Jackson –– running and throwing –– he leads the NFL. The Vikings are 1-5 in their last six games against winning teams. And here's what's funny about Lamar Jackson: He's 11-0 against the NFC with 25 touchdowns and three picks. … I like Baltimore 33-24."

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "Broncos trade Von Miller –– what is the message to that locker room? We're done. I like the Cowboys -9.5. Six-game winning streak, one of only two teams in the league –– Buffalo is the other –– to outgain every opponent. Dak Prescott is rolling folks. He's one of only four quarterbacks averaging 300-plus passing yards. The Broncos have lost three of four games. … They needed two blocked field goals to beat Washington last week and they are an 0-4 team if they allow over 14 points. You're not keeping the score low here for Dallas. They're going to pull away. Cowboys win 34-23."

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know if they'll win, but I'm going to take the Falcons right +6.5. The number is too big. Here's why: It's a division rival and these teams always play close. Also, the Falcons are 2-2 in their last four. Only losses –– both one possession. Also, 23 straight games Atlanta has not allowed a 100-yard rusher. Why does that matter? Because Michael Thomas isn't coming back, they didn't land a speed receiver, this is a very weak receiving core. What does that tell you? [The Saints] have got to run the ball. … I'm going to take Atlanta to cover. Saints win 26-24."

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Giants +3. They are getting healthier, Kenny Golladay will play, Kadarius Toney will play. Daniel Jones, for all the criticism, back-to-back games with a 95-plus passer rating and their defense takes the ball away. The Giants' defense in the last four games is top seven on third downs, top seven in takeaways, tied for third in sacks. It's a real defense. The Raiders are dealing with multiple off-field issues and their red zone defense is the worst in the league. What does that mean? The Giants may not have to settle for field goals. The Giants are going to get some touchdowns at home here. I like the Giants to upset the Raiders 24-23."

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "Like it? I love it. … Arizona is nursing Deandre Hopkins, hamstring issue, A.J. Green on the COVID reserve list, Kyler Murray didn't practice. You are not getting them at full strength. Also, J.J. Watt is gone. He was their best run defender on their defensive line. What do the 49ers like to do? They like to run the football. Arizona is beat up. … I think it hurts their run defense. You saw it with Green Bay. Green Bay pushed them around. I like San Francisco to win and cover, 30-24."

