National Football League
CMC Joins Madden 21 '99 Club'
National Football League

CMC Joins Madden 21 '99 Club'

5 days ago

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was named to the Madden '99 Club' for the second consecutive season on Tuesday.

A 99 rating is the highest-possible grade that a player can receive in the legendary football gaming franchise, and last season, McCaffrey achieved the rating after 10 games, as adjusters continued to boost his score as the year progressed.

At 23, he became the youngest player and second player in Panther's history to earn the 99 ranking. The other is former Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly.

McCaffrey is one of just six running backs ever to join the elite group.

The announcement came as a surprise to McCaffrey, who thought he was getting ready for a photo shoot on Tuesday morning via a Zoom call.

Instead, his former Stanford teammate Barry J. Sanders – son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders – joined the call and shared the news with his friend.

Said McCaffrey:

"Look at that – that's pretty cool. That's an honor. I've been playing Madden since I was a kid, so thank you. Hopefully I don't mess this up."

Along with his near perfect rating, McCaffrey, like all members of the '99 Club' received a large plaque and a gold 99 medallion, all arriving in his swag crate.

He joins Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the first two official members of the club in Madden 21.

McCaffrey has the second-most receptions (303) of any player through his first three seasons in the league, and in 2019 he became just the third player in league history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, joining running backs Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

Last season, McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 TDs, and caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards and 4 TDs.

He also became the highest-paid running back in NFL history this offseason, signing a 4-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers.

Throughout the week, Madden 21 will continue to release its player ratings, including the other members of the '99 Club.'

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes Issues A Challenge

Patrick Mahomes Issues A Challenge
Conventional wisdom and Madden 21 say Josh Allen has the strongest arm in the NFL. But Patrick Mahomes isn't convinced.
6 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing
The legendary civil rights icon and 17-term Congressman died on Friday at the age of 80.
1 day ago
National Football League

NFL, Snyder Respond to Allegations

NFL, Snyder Respond to Allegations
A Washington Post story Thursday shed light on an alleged culture of sexual harassment in the Washington football franchise.
1 day ago
National Football League

Best of the Madden 99ers

Best of the Madden 99ers
Five NFL superstars received a perfect 99 rating in Madden 21. Which two would you build your NFL franchise around?
1 day ago
National Football League

'Can't Guard Mike' Joins '99 Club'

'Can't Guard Mike' Joins '99 Club'
After a record-breaking 2019, Saints receiver Michael Thomas became the final member of the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Friday.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks