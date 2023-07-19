National Football League
Cleveland Browns release Perrion Winfrey after police open investigation
National Football League

Cleveland Browns release Perrion Winfrey after police open investigation

Published Jul. 19, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after police opened an investigation into him being involved in a robbery.

The team made the move just days before training camp is scheduled to begin, ending Winfrey's troubled tenure with the Browns, who selected him in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma.

Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said its law department is processing a report on Winfrey, who is listed as a "suspect in an aggravated robbery incident." There were no other details at the time.

Winfrey, 22, was previously arrested in April after he allegedly caused "bodily injury" during an argument with a woman he was dating in Texas. The charge was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winfrey's agent wasn't immediately able to be reached.

Winfrey had a rough rookie season with Cleveland. He played in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles while also dealing with some immaturity issues that caused the Browns to bench him for several games.

Before the team's mandatory mini-camp in June, Winfrey told police he was robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a nightclub. Winfrey was with cornerback Greg Newsome II, who had his truck stolen.

Winfrey wasn't on the field for two days of the mini-camp before participating in the final workouts. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say if Winfrey was being disciplined.

The Browns will begin training camp Saturday in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cleveland Browns
Perrion Winfrey
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's World Cup awards predictions: Who will win Golden Boot, Golden Ball?

Women's World Cup awards predictions: Who will win Golden Boot, Golden Ball?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes