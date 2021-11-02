Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns don't trade Odell Beckham Jr. at deadline as tensions rise 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Odell Beckham Jr. has represented quite the anomaly over the past few years, considering he's gone from one of the league's most prolific pass-catchers while in New York, to on the trading block in Cleveland.

He was dormant due to injury to kick off his third season with the Browns, but after making a much-anticipated return in Week 3, Beckham has been supremely quiet.

His stat-line isn't eye-popping in the slightest. Through Week 8, Beckham's reeled in 17 catches for 232 yards. He's failed to reach the end zone in six games and is averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

Beckham's last outing may have been the worst of his career. He was nearly invisible, pulling in his only target for six yards despite being on the field for 73% of his team's offensive snaps.

Cleveland dropped the game, losing 15-10 in a low-scoring affair against AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

Beckham's disappearing act Sunday was seen and heard by the thousands, and created a tremendous uproar in the football community, as questions poured in surrounding his lack of opportunities mixed with his lack of production.

They even surfaced from his own father, Odell Beckham Sr., who posted a video to social media Tuesday that highlighted several occasions in which his son looked to be open, but was disregarded by Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield.

Beckham Sr. took the criticism even further, responding to a fan comment under the video that accused Mayfield of either "hating on Odell" or not wanting to "see him shining" with three green checkmarks.

Beckham Sr.'s caption on the video read "Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY."

Beckham Sr. isn't the only notable person to come to the defense of the popular WR.

LeBron James also took to social media to air out his grievances on Tuesday, posting a cryptic message of his own advocating for Beckham's release from Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has crawled to a lowly 4-4 start, and after Super Bowl aspirations preceded them to start the season, they've done little more than disappoint.

And with that, Colin Cowherd is in firm support of the Beckham-out-of-Cleveland bandwagon train, and he said as much Tuesday on "The Herd."

"He's not into Cleveland. He's not into Baker. It's just not working. Both his dad and his most powerful friend LeBron, on the day of the trading deadline, are trying to create a situation where OBJ can get out and revive his career. He wants out. It's not a coincidence.

"Bill Belichick has been saying it for years: This sport’s not about collecting talent, it's about building a team. Some players fit better into one system or style of play than they do another. OBJ doesn't work [there].

Stephen A. Smith agreed wholeheartedly.

"Odell's got to go. You've got to get him up out of there," he said Monday on ESPN's "First Take."

"There's no reason on Earth for him to be a Cleveland Brown. And I blame Baker Mayfield. People look at him and talk about him being an average quarterback. He's not a scrub, he's got a lot of moxie, he can make some throws. But there is an expectation of a quarterback when it comes to the relationship with a receiver. And you can see the relationship between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. is virtually non-existent."

Beckham has a $14.5 million base salary for 2021, and a cap hit of $15.75 million. He has three years remaining on his contract before he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

What does that mean?

Well, since the Browns decided not to make a move on Tuesday, OBJ's only move could be to stick it out with the Dawg Pound.

