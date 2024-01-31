National Football League Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes jokes about 'DadBod' in viral social media clip Published Jan. 31, 2024 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Mahomes has continued to make NFL history through his first six seasons as a starting quarterback, but he had a moment on social media on Wednesday that showed he isn't perfect.

In a clip shown on the most recent episode of "Inside the NFL," NFL Films captured Andy Reid's speech to the Chiefs in the locker room following their win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes then took his turn to address the team.

Mahomes is shirtless in the video, and his physique was the subject of comments when the clips made the rounds on social media. But the Chiefs quarterback simply poked fun at the situation.

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?" Mahomes wrote in a social media post, adding a few crying laughing emojis and #DadBodSZN.

"Like i got kids!!!!" Mahomes added in a second social media post, tagging the Chiefs, "Inside the NFL" and the NFL.

As for what was said in the clip, Reid and Mahomes were both ecstatic about clinching their fourth ticket to the Super Bowl in the past six seasons.

"In case you didn't know, we're going to the Super Bowl, bay," Reid said to his team. "Yeah, that's right. And we're not finished. We've still got one more. But in the meantime, we're enjoying this son of a gun right here."

"Great job today," Mahomes added. "Like I've been saying, we ain't done yet!"

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on the 49ers in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. Kansas City beat the Niners in Super Bowl LIV to conclude the 2019 season.

Mahomes isn't surprised that the Chiefs are facing the 49ers again in the Super Bowl.

"I knew when we played them that time they were a great team and would probably get back," Mahomes told The Drive 610 AM in Kansas City. "You never know that you'll get back. The fact we're both back in the Super Bowl and playing each other again, it'll be a great challenge for us.

"I know they'll want to win because they didn't win the last one, so they're going to be fired up, and it'll be a great opportunity. They've won a lot of games for a reason: They have great players and a great coached team."

Now, Mahomes is looking to add his second Super Bowl win over the 49ers and his third Super Bowl ring overall.

