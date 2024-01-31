National Football League
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes jokes about 'DadBod' in viral social media clip
National Football League

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes jokes about 'DadBod' in viral social media clip

Published Jan. 31, 2024 5:23 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes has continued to make NFL history through his first six seasons as a starting quarterback, but he had a moment on social media on Wednesday that showed he isn't perfect.

In a clip shown on the most recent episode of "Inside the NFL," NFL Films captured Andy Reid's speech to the Chiefs in the locker room following their win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes then took his turn to address the team.

Mahomes is shirtless in the video, and his physique was the subject of comments when the clips made the rounds on social media. But the Chiefs quarterback simply poked fun at the situation.

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?" Mahomes wrote in a social media post, adding a few crying laughing emojis and #DadBodSZN.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Like i got kids!!!!" Mahomes added in a second social media post, tagging the Chiefs, "Inside the NFL" and the NFL. 

As for what was said in the clip, Reid and Mahomes were both ecstatic about clinching their fourth ticket to the Super Bowl in the past six seasons. 

"In case you didn't know, we're going to the Super Bowl, bay," Reid said to his team. "Yeah, that's right. And we're not finished. We've still got one more. But in the meantime, we're enjoying this son of a gun right here."

"Great job today," Mahomes added. "Like I've been saying, we ain't done yet!"

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on the 49ers in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. Kansas City beat the Niners in Super Bowl LIV to conclude the 2019 season. 

Mahomes isn't surprised that the Chiefs are facing the 49ers again in the Super Bowl.

"I knew when we played them that time they were a great team and would probably get back," Mahomes told The Drive 610 AM in Kansas City. "You never know that you'll get back. The fact we're both back in the Super Bowl and playing each other again, it'll be a great challenge for us.

"I know they'll want to win because they didn't win the last one, so they're going to be fired up, and it'll be a great opportunity. They've won a lot of games for a reason: They have great players and a great coached team."

Now, Mahomes is looking to add his second Super Bowl win over the 49ers and his third Super Bowl ring overall. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?

2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes