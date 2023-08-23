National Football League
Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones threatens to sit out seven games
Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones threatens to sit out seven games

Updated Aug. 23, 2023 3:03 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who's holding out for a new contract. Could that situation drag on deep into the 2023 NFL regular season?

Jones responded to a pair of Twitter posts Tuesday, where he said he'll "show up" in "Week 8" and that he can "afford" to hold out that long.

Jones is entering the final season of a four-year, $80 million deal.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl-champion in Kansas City, is coming off arguably the best season of his seven-year NFL career. He totaled 15.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In the postseason (three games), Jones racked up two sacks and eight combined tackles en route to the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. 

The 29-year-old defensive tackle is the face of a Kansas City defense that surrendered just 107.2 rushing yards per game last season, good for eighth in the NFL.

If Jones were to indeed hold out through Week 7, the Chiefs would be without the defensive linchpin for road matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings and a home game against the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers, among other games.

Additionally, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that there has been no progress on a new deal, according to The Athletic.

On the contract front, Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($31.6 million) leads NFL defensive linemen in average annual salary. Quinnen Williams of the Jets ($24 million) is No. 2, followed by Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans ($23.5 million) at No. 3.

The Chiefs begin their quest for a third Super Bowl victory in five years on Sept. 7 when they host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 season opener.

