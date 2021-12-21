Bears need 'brand pivot' after playoff elimination, Cowherd says

Chicago Bears
4 hours ago

On Monday, the Chicago Bears officially saw their playoff hopes fly out the window, after their 17-9 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. 

Chicago will finish the regular season at or below .500 for the eighth time in the past nine seasons and will miss the postseason for the 12th time in the past 15 seasons.

And with that, on Tuesday, Colin Cowherd offered his best advice to the Chicago football franchise: ditch the old school approach.

"I just feel like the Bears need a total brand pivot."

Cowherd said that the Bears franchise has always hung its hat on defense, dating back to its 1985 Super Bowl-winning outfit. But in today's day and age, offense, consistency, and finding and leaning on your franchise quarterback is the winning formula. 

"Look at who's winning in sports these days: aggressive, looking ahead, not romanticizing the past. Go ahead and make fun of the Lions. Since 2007, they have four winning seasons. So do [the Bears]. You're the same team."

