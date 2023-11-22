National Football League Chargers will reportedly place Joey Bosa on IR, but return this season is possible Published Nov. 22, 2023 10:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chargers will place star edge rusher Joey Bosa on injured reserve, though he has a chance to return this season, NFL Media reported Wednesday.

Bosa's placement on injured reserve comes a few days after he sprained his right foot in L.A.'s 23-20 loss to the Packers in Week 11. He suffered the injury on just the fourth play of the game, during a routine block by Green Bay's offensive line on a run play. As Bosa limped off the field, he fell to his knees on the sideline and was in obvious pain. He was emotional as he was carted off the field and later returned to the sideline on crutches.

The Chargers will be without Bosa for at least the next four games, ruling him out for matchups against the Ravens, Patriots, Broncos and Raiders.

Even though there's a chance Bosa might return this season, losing him for any period of a time is a big blow for the Chargers. They fell to 4-6 on the season with their loss to the Packers, falling two games behind for the final playoff spot in a loaded AFC playoff picture.

Bosa was having a strong comeback season after missing 12 games last year due to a groin injury. He recorded 6.5 sacks in nine games, putting him on pace for his most sacks in a season since 2019. He also added 20 total tackles, a forced fumble and eight quarterback hits. Bosa's 6.5 sacks have helped the Chargers record the fifth-most sacks (34) in the NFL this season.

The 28-year-old has been widely viewed as one of the league's best pass rushers since the Chargers drafted him No. 3 overall in 2016. He has 67 sacks in 93 career games, helping him earn four Pro Bowl nods in the first seven years of his career. However, Bosa has also been hampered by injuries for much of his career, missing 30 total games.

With the open spot on their roster, the Chargers will sign outside linebacker Andrew Farmer off their practice squad, NFL Media reported. The undrafted rookie has appeared in only one game this season.

