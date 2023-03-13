National Football League CB Jamel Dean re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Updated Mar. 13, 2023 6:00 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Cornerback Jamel Dean has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Monday.

ESPN reported that it's a four-year, $52 million deal.

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

As much as the Buccaneers may want to keep the homegrown talent, their cap situation may not be so conducive. Dean worked his way into becoming a full-time starter this past season and would provide any team with a now-experienced, lengthy outside corner. He doesn't have the versatility of some of his counterparts in the Bucs' secondary, but he's smart, anticipatory and well-suited for a zone or man scheme. The only issue is that he may come with expectations that fellow Bucs CB Carlton Davis set when he signed a three-year, $44.5 million deal with $30 million in guarantees last offseason. Dean will surely want to command at least that, meaning he almost certainly will have to move on to get it.





The 2020 Super Bowl champion recorded two interceptions and 54 total tackles with the Bucs. He became the third player ever to record a pick-six off of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and he recorded 17 passes defended in his rookie season with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay selected Dean in the third round (No. 94) out of Auburn back in 2019.

